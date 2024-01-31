DJ Cuppy has finally responded to Twitter critic Daniel Regha, who requested her to account for the billions of naira donated to her foundation

The billionaire daughter shared an annual report detailing the number of people her foundation was able to reach

Daniel Regha, in a latest response, has told the disc jockey to share her financial summary on how the billions spent instead

Nigerian billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her foundation's annual report online.

This was a response to a post by social media critic Daniel Regha last year when he asked Cuppy to account for billions of naira donated to her foundation.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2019 Cuppy raised the sum of N5.1bn in donations to help less privileged children.

Cuppy reveals she assisted over 90k people through her foundation last year

The billionaire's daughter, in a tweet via her X handle, stated that accountability was an integral part of her organisation.

She wrote in part:

"Dear @DanielRegha , PRIOR to commencing your inspections and critical comments, I HUMBLY request your attention to page 3 of the #CuppyFoundation report for our DETAILED impact reach. Last year alone, we aided 95,015 individuals through our @SaveChildrenNG programming."

See her tweet below:

Daniel Regha replies DJ Cuppy

In response, the X critic stated that Cuppy was yet to account for the billions as he urged her to publicly make the financial summary of her foundation's known.

He wrote:

"Hello @Cuppymusic, what u posted isn't an annual report but simply a dataset; There's a difference. First of all, where are the testimonials from beneficiaries? Secondly, there's no mention of cash inflow/outflow, balance left, or anything relating to financial summary. The billions donated to ur Cuppy Foundation is yet to be accounted for, so explain to the public how donor contributions were utilized by the foundation."

See his tweet below:

