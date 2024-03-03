Residents of the community where the late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri was from, have recalled his good deeds

According to them, the deceased helped them with their water issue when he was still alive, and it helped to make life better for them

Many also described him as a good man whose impact was felt and he will be missed by those who knew him

Some residents in the Iwo community in Osun state have mourned the passing of Nollywood actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri. They also recalled his good works in a video posted by @temilolasobola on Instagram.

Among the impacts of the deceased was solving the water problem his community had. He is being described as a star in the community whose talent spoke for him.

The death of the role interpreter came as a shock to many who knew him. So far, his colleagues and associates have taken to social media to mourn him.

Check out the video of the residents acknowledging Sisi Quadri's impact below:

Reactions to Sisi Quadri's project in his community

Several Instagram users have reacted to the community's acknowledgment that Sisi Quadri solved their water problem. Check out some of their comments below:

@sheisaduke:

"Does it mean he is not married yet? Just asking please cause nobody has been posted as his wife nor child since yesterday May God accept his soul."

@bammy_hairmpire:

"@sheisaduke married with 2kids."

@hayzedsoftlook:

"He has done one of the most important thing God pleases with. May God accept his return and grant him jannah."

@hollarnoby:

"He has prepared majority of things that would lead him to jannah."

@tesadebeauty:

"The impact of giving them water supply alone… he’ll forever be remembered."

@abimbola_abekeade:

"That’s the koko of this life, when people talk good about you after you might have left this world. Alhamdulilah for a life well spent RIP sir."

@dohertybisola:

"He made an impact in his area."

@leotech_xxl:

"This one lasan is okay, even if na one good thing, make people talk about us."

@ronnie4christ:

"That's all that matters in this life. Touch the lives of people around you, in your own little way."

@teachingwithdamilola:

"The essence of living is to impact lives positively and show immorality of influence...rest on Tolani."

@alexpirodavid:

"Great impacts."

Sisi Quadri's driver grieves over his passing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olaniyan Oluwatosin, the Uber driver of late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri has expressed shock over his passing.

In an emotional post, she revealed how she went to the deceased's home and saw his grave, meaning they won't see themselves again.

She also admitted that the movie star had been of great help to her aside from driving him around the city.

