Mr Jollof has said that he is proud of the talent and gift of Burna Boy as a Nigerian artist

According to him, he offered the singer 1 million dollars and it was rejected because they felt it was too small

He noted that Burna Boy cannot fall as he has gone too far in the international market while adding that people should stop hating him

Nigerian influencer, Freedom Atsepoyi better known as Mr Jollof has reacted to the way Burna Boy and his team rejected the 1million dollars he and his client offered for the singer to attend a concert.

In a video made by Mr Jollof, he praised the Grammy Award winner for his talent and his consistency in the music industry.

He mentioned that Burna Boy had gone far in the international music scene to be offered just anything to put up an appearance.

Mr Jollof says Burna Boy rejected N1bn for a show.

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof says Burna Boy cannot fall

He explained that the singer who claimed no one paved the way for him can never fall. He added that even if it happened, the fall would never be a major one and that it would be easy for him to rise above many others again.

Mr Jollof also opined that anybody who hated the singer should just stop and rest because he is not in the league of others.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Mr Jollof about Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@7tingram:

"Outsiders when no fit afford flight ticket go stream for Spotify."

@whalemouth1:

"Here is the issue with our artistes, they fail to realize that Nigeria is a 3rd world country. Yes you are global we know, you charge in millions of dollars, but how is it that the promoters in your country can’t afford you."

@daddyyo_001:

"No joke oh mak dam leave m, But my OBO nah be my 001."

@big_general_90:

"He rejected one million dollar that's all this noise lol remember when Off set said that he want to collab with wizkid and the Money he charged is not a small money then he want to burna boy that he can afford so all this is just a normal thing bro."

@kwesi_of_ashanti:

"Pride goes before a fall."

@vicdano2:

"God abeg."

@_b33jay:

"If them like make them hate! Nothing wey their hate wan do! Who God dan bless he dan Bless am be that!"

@engineertidy

"Blunt and bitter truth...make dem dey Lagos dey find who dem pave way for."

@richyfunkystyle:

"1 million dollar for a show in Nigeria, then how much the owner of the show go make."

@wilkiealero:

"With time him value go drop na him time be this."

Burna Boy graces cover of a Grammy playlist

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy was the only African artiste to grace the cover of the Grammy Award playlist.

The playlist was released a few hours after the 66th Grammy Awards which took place in Los Angeles.

Fans took to the comments section to hail the artiste, some referred to him as the giant of Africa truly.

