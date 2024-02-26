Regha Daniel has stated that a lot of people see him as a troll but he is not one because of the things he posts on social media

He noted that he only criticises people based on what he reads on the networking app and he does not mean harm

Regha noted that most of his posts are usually vindicated as they are not intentionally to upset anyone

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has explained the motive of all his posts on social media.

He was a guest of Ebuka Obi-uchendu on Rubbin Minds on Channel TV where he said that his posts are not meant to get on people's nerves.

According to him, he reacts to things that people upload on the net working app, and none of his reactions is meant to hate or get at the subject of his posts.

Daniel Regha opens up about his controversial posts. Photo credit @danielregha

Source: Instagram

Regha says his posts are vindicated

In the recording, Daniel Regha noted that most of his tweets or posts are usually vindicated after whatever he says comes true. He used an example of Mohbad's case and how his statement was justified.

Regha also noted that he doesn't go to people's comments to abuse them.

Regha says he wears a nose mask outside

In the clip, Ebuka asked Regha if he had been beaten or threatened because of his kind of posts. In response, Regha who advised Don Jazzy last year mentioned that he usually wears a nose mask anytime he goes out.

He explained that he had been threatened severally before but it has never been physical with anyone.

Regha noted that he sometimes informs his friends of his whereabouts in case of anything.

Recall that Regha had criticised a lot of celebrities including Wizkid, Davido, Portable, and hosts of others before.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Regha. Here are some of the comments below:

@afrisagacity:

"Not accepting that Daniel Regha is saying the absolute truth. But going by the vituperative attacks he gets on the TL, his claims of getting “thr£ats a lot” may be exactly true. This is one major problem Nigerians have - attacking people who share contrary opinions with them."

@Polartechinc:

"He talks too fast jare."

@kennyninobrown:

"Why them go dey threaten person on his Opinion??"

@JoyMart14:

"Most of influencers here get threatened."

@nonso30BG:

"He's so vocal. I think say na person wey dull dey behind the account."

@FavIked:

"We too dey glorify rubbish!sh for this country."

@elmannygram

"Nothing vex me pass this cap wey dey this boy head."

@a_girl_called_lily_:

"Ebuka sure knows this communication thing."

@kennedyexcel:

"Werey see him cap and shirt be like those people wey dey do promo for maggi for road."

@belinda_uju:

"He is not a troll, he is just opinionated."

Source: Legit.ng