Odumodu Blvck has replied Jawon for taking a swipe at the person who paved the way for him

Jawon had granted an interview and claimed that Odumodu Blvck was not supposed to say no one paved the way for him

In response, Odumodu Blvck took a swipe at Jawon and told him to go and hustle as he called him some ugly names

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojokwu, aka, Odumodu Blvck has reacted to the interview Jawon granted where he mentioned his name and spoke about his music.

Oluwajuwonlo IIedare, aka, Jawon was a guest on Teju Babyface's podcast where he spoke about the artists who reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's claims about him paving the way for many of them.

Reacting to the interview, Odumodu Blvck lambasted Jawon for his utterance on the podcast. He blasted him and said that he now knew the reason Ayra Starr didn't hold Jawon's hand.

Odumodu Blvck blasts Jawon over interview.

Odumodu Blvck says Jawon didn't pave the way

In his post, the rapper said that singer Jawon didn't pave the way for him. He also noted that Ayra Starr didn't allow Jawon to hold her hands at an event before he would claim he was the one who paved the way for her and even held her hand and took her to her promised land.

He told him to go and hustle and called him a road maintenance agency.

Recall that Odumodu Blvck had also responded to Eedris Abdulkareem's claim that he paved the way for most artiste in Nigeria.

Odumodu Blvck said that it was God who made way for him and not any man.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Odumodu Blvck to Jawon. Here are some of the comments below:

@mafia3O:

"You go they write words in capital letter make people think say you know it all. Acting like no one paved way for you."

@IamDannyben:

"Thanks for this sweet food wey you cook Odumodu."

@stilldubem:

"Why do you always put your mouth in things like this like a twitter banger boy? or u think you’re now an old cat? dawg u blew up at the west side of Nigeria ending of last year, sit this one out."

@obajemujnr:

"Odumodu thinks creating enem!es is how to stay relevant in the industry. If radio stations and Djays stop playing your music for 2 weeks, your career is gone. "

@_itarex:

"Lol you are disrespecting a lot of people lol. All this enemies you creating no make. No one can do what burns does. You need people."

@ukange_davidx:

"Your so called OG before IG should know. Their civilization is not our civilization. Jawon WEY need hustle hard."

@i_cflow:

"If everyone claims they paved way for everyone who come pave way for them OGs. People are just there putting in their and making it out. You no pave way for anybody if you made no contribution to the person’s success."

@Davidspredict:

"This guy no know him elders for industry. Jaywon paved way for you bro give him some respect."

@Kozil3_0:

"Your cookiness."

@Onome239:

"Everybody has turned to bulldozer in this industry."

Cynthia Morgan blasts Odumodu Blvck

Legit.ng had reported that Morgan was not pleased with what Odumodu Blvck said about the person who paved way for him in the music industry.

Odumodu Blvck had said that no man-made way for him but God was his way-maker but Abdulkareem inspired him.

Reacting to it, Morgan said Abdulkareem couldn't have inspired Burna Boy without making way for him to grow in the music industry.

