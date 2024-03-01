Nigerian actor Yul Edochie ignited a fresh round of social media buzz with the special message he composed for Tunde Ednut

The up-and-coming pastor mentioned that he was grateful for all the goodness the Instagram blogger extended towards

Netizens used the opportunity to decipher the type of relationship that might be going on between the two

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to publicly recognise popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut.

The upcoming pastor mentioned that he was grateful for all the media personality has done for him.

Yul Edochie hails Tunde Ednut. Credit: @yuledochie, @gadafitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of the industry player, he wrote:

“Tunde Ednut, Nwoko, correct guy, for all you do, Dalu. Nwannem your own, no gospoil. Thank you, brother. From Isimmili Ejiofor and Ijele Odogwu.”

He did not precisely explain his praise of Tunde Ednut or elaborate on what Tunde Ednut had done for him.

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul and his wife, Judy Austin, sparked a massive social media uproar with their recent Sunday evening ministration.

Days after Yul announced that Judy Austin was to be a guest preacher on his YouTube ministry TV, she joined him and talked about some touchy issues.

On Sunday evening, February 26, 2024, Judy Austin joined her husband during service, where she spoke about adultery and fornication.

See Yul’s message to Tunde:

Netizens and Judy Austin react to Yul’s shoutout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

judyaustin1:

"The king maker."

meetpatnice:

"Yul does not have sense, tunde is mocking you if you don't know."

prince_danzy:

"What is wrong with you Yul. Why not send him a DM. Than disturbing."

yuledochiefakecompany:

"Did he give you money because you desperately needs it."

mrstruthteller101:

"Because you paid him to help you drag your ex and hail you and that oversized liability."

amakanwa82:

"Oga Yul rest okay, we don’t care about ur mumu display. Our billionaire md is now our focus."

kenmaksokoli:

"What judy kpekus cannot do does not exist....see yul no get work again....just roaming the street of social media posting birthday wishes and obasi wife....no genuine work just crowning around shamelessly. God forbid......proud adulterer."

ng_bliss_:

"Leave my brother alone he is not your brother oye high service efulufe womanizer go back and continue licking Otu Nwayi Obasi the community Otu."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

Source: Legit.ng