Cynthia Morgan has reacted to the post Odumodu Blvck made about the person who paved the way for him in the music industry

Odumodu Blvck had claimed that it was God who paved the way for him but Abdulkareem has inspired him as a singer

In response, Morgan said Abdulkareem couldn't have inspired Odumodu Blvck without paving the way for him

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, has disagreed with his colleague, Odumodu Blvck over a post he made about the person who paved the way for him in the music industry.

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodu Blvck had reacted after veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem claimed he paved the way for Nigerian musicians. Odumodu Blvck said the rapper only inspired him but God paved the way for him.

Responding to the post, the controversial singer said Abdulkareem couldn't have inspired Odumodu Blvck without paving the way for him.

Cynthia Morgan reacts to Odumodu Blvck's post. Photo credit @cynthia_morgann/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Morgan asks a question

In her attempt to disagree with what her colleague, Odumodu Blvck said, Morgan asked what was going on in the country.

She couldn't fathom why Odumodu Blvck wouldn't accept Abdulkareem's claim.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Morgan said about her colleague. Here are some of the comments below:

@bllacross:

"Someone inspired you to do something doesn’t mean they made the thing easier for you to do."

@aceomoiyasekani:

"You can be an inspiration doesn’t mean you paved way for someone na English make una try de understand how una de use am."

@blozzy_bae:

"But no be lie odumodu talk na."

@yhemo_lee:

"English oh English."

@intelligentrepliers:

"Do you know why Ghana or Namibia musicians are still behind or unknown in the global scene? Do you think they are not inspired by Nigerian artists and others shinning? Since inspiration is all you require to succeed. Without Kennis Music, Dbanj and Don Jazzy would have started from ground zero. Without Dbanj and Don Jazzy, WizKid and Burna won't be selling out O2."

@psalmwrite:

"Inspire and pave way na two different things sha my dear Cynthia."

@officialmikemore:

"Now I see why them say English hard pass Mathematics."

@m6damasterpiece:

"E get the kind money u go spend as upcoming, you no fit gree say anybody pave way."

@klassikthecreator:

"English just hard."

@chichi__barbie:

"Paved way as per Moses wey part Red Sea? "

Cynthia Morgan denies writing an apology letter

Legit.ng had reported that Morgan had caught the attention of many online after she spoke about a 2020 apology letter.

The singer highlighted that she didn't have an idea of the person who wrote the note. She stated that she would never apologize to her former music boss, Jude Okoye.

She thanked Davido and Jude Okoye for giving her a platform to grow in her career.

Source: Legit.ng