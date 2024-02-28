Old-time Nigerian singer Jaywon joined his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem to take a swipe at Burna Boy

The indigenous musician, meanwhile, noted that Abdulkareem wasn't in the best position to criticise their junior colleague

He also shared some of the past encounters he had with Eedris while they were still signed to Kennis Music

Ace Nigerian singer Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, popularly known as Jaywon, has joined his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem to criticise Burna Boy's boastful demeanour.

Recall that the Jaga Jaga hitmaker and the Atlantic Records star had a clash online after the former called out his junior colleague for saying that no one in the Nigerian music industry paved the way for him.

Jaywon, who initially reacted to the fallout on social media, made a guest appearance on Teju Babyface's podcast, where he reinstated the exact words Eedris used against Burna.

"It's madness for Burna Boy to say no one paved the way for him," Jaywon said,

He buttressed his words by recalling when Davido gifted the Grammy Award winner a customised 30BG (30 Billion Gang) chain. He compared it to the recent event when Burna gave Seyi Vibes a customised diamond necklace.

Jyawon went on to query how Burna Boy would feel if Seyi Vibez later came out to say no one paved the way for him.

Following that, he appreciated the I Told Them crooner for the milestones he has been achieving on the international scene.

Jyawon, backing up his point, mentioned that Burna's global recognition is also paving the way for other Afrobeats artists and that no one can deny him that respect, just as he is trying to do to the industry elders who started the game before him.

Jaywon addresses controversies and encounter with Eedris

The indigenous artist opened up about his past encounters with Abdulkareem. Jaywon revealed that they both had issues while they were at Kennis Music and accused the rapper of bullying.

He further condemned Eedris' statement about Burna Boy and mentioned that he was not in the position to say such.

"A lot of people might know Eedris, but I know Eedris. I was on the same label with him. We were at Kennis Music together and we had a couple of issues.

"Eedris cannot call Burna Boy out. Different people can call Burna Boy out not Eedris. Because whatever Burna Boy is doing now, people like Eedris started it. Eedris is a bully."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Jaywon's interview

dollykay:

"Thought we have moved on from this matter You all should focus more your personality abeg. Everyone has right to say whatever he or she feels like."

sammiballz:

"You can pass your message without provoking words, if he reply with same kind of words you go tag am disrespect. Make una Dey respect people too, Social justice and equality."

iam_queendfc:

"His point which is a fact is that those that started before you or reckoned with you in one way or the other when you started somehow paved way for you directly or indirectly just like Fela and other music legends both late and some still alive did for their Idris, 2face and every artist we have recorded in Nigeria as a whole, him too Burna has joined in paving way for many artists internationally now and even to come, so they all have valid points, however, it doesn’t have to be over-flogged if Burna doesn’t want to accept the fact, make everybody dey him dey."

cruize_memes_:

"Every de@d career wan use Burna name rise."

keoveey:

"Olodo, you use time wey you for use showcase yourself and your work dey talk about Burna."

precious_anson:

"Did you pave way for him? Person say nobody helped him- y’all are trying to make him say otherwise. If you helped him come out and I say I helped you."

her_majestyjoy:

"You people leave Burna alone! shuuu he said nobody paved way for him so leave him ah ah did you Jawon pave way for him? worrying about the slightest thing smh."

bigdandyphil:

"Baba Jaywon just mind your business to avoid insults from these younger artists."

Eedris Abdulkareem claims Burna Boy is impotent

The Nigerian hip-hop veteran responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

