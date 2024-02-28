King Manny, one of Burna Boy's friends is not happy with the interview that Jawon granted where he took a swipe at Burna Boy

Jawon had said that it was madness for Burna Boy to say no one paved the way for him, just like Eedris Abudlkareem has stated

King Manny in his Instagram story took Jawon to the gallows and called him a few negative names while supporting Burna Boy

One of the friends of Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy is not happy with the interview that Jawon granted on Teju Babyface's podcast.

The 'This Year' crooner was a guest on comedian Teju Oyelakin better known as Teju Babyface's podcast where he said that it was madness for Burna Boy to say that no one paved the way for him in the music industry.

King Manny, a friend of the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram story to take a swipe at Jawon. He said that God would punish Jawon for his utterance.

Burna Boy's friend blasts Jawon over interview. Photo credit @jawonjuwonlo/@burnaboygram/@king_mannny

King Manny says Burna Boy is busy

In the short post he made, he noted that the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa is too busy and hard-working to have time to join issues with anyone.

He explained that Burna Boy has been putting all his effort and mind into what he does and knows how to do best, which is making good music.

King Manny calls Jawon names

Not done, King Manny called Jawon a series of names including, Egbon Adugbo, and LG for the music industry.

He also abused Teju Babyface who was the host of the podcast.

Recall that Eedris Abdulkareem had also fought with Burna Boy and Jawon had to step into it. Jawon said that both Burna Boy and Abdulkareem are the same.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by King Manny. Here are some of the comments below:

@madamee_sarah:

"But wait ooo…Burna’s biggest hits are samples of Fela, Angelinaquijo and Tony Braxton how will you say no one paved the way for him."

@donfrank2001:

"Pls who go pave way for me."

@biyitheplug:

"who con dey pave way for who."

@queenvee_glamour:

"Burna boy and his gangs are set of razz people!!! Na wa oo...them wey Dey talk shey no be under Burna boy them Dey?? Awon werey."

@delightcollections:

"Abeg who go pave way for me?"

@alaga_iworoad:

"Who be the wereh wey paved way for sportybet?"

@badboyblack0:

"This generation there is nothing like elder or something as far you have money and little popularity everybody is your mate."

@demanajazz:

"For real its madness."

@pab_bernard:

"Aristokrats record didn’t pave way for burna boy? Abi who knew him before “Like to party”?? Una go just Dey cap rubbish online."

@d_real_nat:

"For 2018, na Davido make ye ye still go viral Wey he make Burna perform for 02 arena."

Burna Boy taunts Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had gotten into a fight with a netizen who called him "ode" which means a fool.

In response Burna Boy said the person the netizen used as his profile image Davido) was actually a joke.

The netizen had to slam Burn Boy by calling him a bottler.

Source: Legit.ng