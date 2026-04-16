Tunde Perry has reacted to the viral video showing how he clashed with singer Portable over his boxing match with Carter Efe

In the recording made in Youra, he claimed that the singer lied about what he said, and he blasted him

The brand influencer was also taunted by fans who questioned why he was at the scene at that time

Brand influencer and commentator Tunde Perry has addressed his clash with Nigerian pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

The two were seen in a heated moment at Soso Soberekon’s place, where they exchanged words while Portable attempted to attack Perry with an object.

Reactions as Tunde Perry blasts Portable over viral clash at Soso Soberekon's place. Photo credit@portablebabey/@tundeperry

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Perry called Portable a liar and alleged that he does not bathe regularly.

He further claimed that music was played over the part where he spoke about his fight with Carter Efe and Soso Soberekon.

Tunde Perry speaks more about Portable

Also in the recording, Perry stated that Portable is powerless and would be beaten by his opponent, Carter Efe.

Portable continues to trend over viral clash with Tunde Perry. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He added that he had earlier told Soso Soberekon the kind of person Portable is, but the businessman advised him to leave the singer alone because it was related to a tournament.

He dared those criticising him to bring their money and belts, bragging that Carter Efe would win the competition.

Fans react to Tunde Perry’s video

Reacting, fans of as the were divided over his comments about Portable. Some questioned why he was present at the scene and called him names.

Others argued that he should not take sides, noting that he was underestimating Portable. According to them, Portable belongs to the streets and would not allow Carter Efe to dominate him in the match.

They warned Perry not to stake his money on Carter Efe, adding that he might be shocked if Portable emerges as the winner.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Tunde Perry's video

Fans shared their take on all Tunde Perry said about Portable in his video. Here are comments below:

@cdqvalified commented:

"Kai Kai I no like potable but Carter no get that aura at all , him settings no sharp via boxing, him possessions self na zeros,:

@n_s__noble_star reacted:

"Today goes tomorrow come Kai bammi oniku onirun."

@vintagebarbershop247 shared:

"Bad belle perry, na so una dey do agba."

@shungotskillz wrote:

"If u like go put ur money for Carter head. Ur eye go first blurr."

@mr_skell_b_luxury_homes said:

"Ur mouth dey smell bro, wetin carry Perry go there if no be ayojuran"

@samzybankz_ stated:

"One thing i know about Portable is that he doesn’t lie !!! Na watin una tell am him talk!."

Portable shares who he looks like

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had bragged online about his wealth and shared the name he wished to be called by his fans.

In the video, he warned the people about comparing him with Asake. He said he was spending Sony money and not Empire record money.

In the clip, he bragged that he had gone international and that his wealth was not from Empire Records. Sharing the names of the artists who have helped in the past.

Source: Legit.ng