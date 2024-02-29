Nigerian singer Portable and Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo finally had a physical meeting recently

The celebrities have for a long time exchanged humorous and warm pleasantries over the internet that entertained their fans

A viral video saw the moment the street pop artist expressed the gladness he felt from within upon meeting the movie star

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable Omolalomi, could not contain his excitement at meeting Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo.

Legit.ng previously reported that the two celebs teased their fans with a playful encounter over the internet.

Portable chilis with Kanayo o Kanayo. Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner earlier made a video of himself praising the old-time actor and referring to him as a ritualist duo to the characters he acted in most films.

The Nollywood star reacted to Portable’s video by reposting it on his Instagram account and jokingly asking him to meet at 2 am.

Apparently, this happened to be the first official meeting of the two stars, as the Zeh singer was ecstatic to see the actor.

The video saw Portable adorned in a boxer outfit while displaying his high spirit around KOK and actor Bolanle Ninalowo, who was also in the picture.

The singer, displaying the gladness in his heart, noted that “Kanayo has seen his fellow Kanayo”.

Speaking further, he amusingly informed his fans that one can decide not to perform rituals and still die and that it is best to do it, knowing that death is inevitable either way.

In concluding his statement, Portable looked at Kanayo to endorse his words, but the actor did not have it as he gave a playful warning and laughed out loud at a second thought.

Portable continued by saying that he had just returned from the UK and that he, KOK, and Bolanle Ninalowo were all wealthy.

Sharing the video online, the screen god wrote:

“Guess who I just met. FINALLY. Something will happen tonight @portablebaeby AND my bro @ninolowo.”

See the video below

Reactions trail KOK meeting Portable

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

odinamoney:

"Kanayo don see Kanayo."

jahgada:

"Poorabla…. Don’t call me poorable I’m not poor."

iam_jenny.c:

"I like this Portable vibes."

ruty3030:

"Allot of sacrifice will be done today."

iam_victorobi:

"Nnayi Sacrifice how e go be? E get as this country be Biko am ready for the sacrifice."

kingpinarts_:

"Portable don m@d before, nothing una fit tell me, chaii, we just love him."

Kanayo O. Kanayo reacts to trending ritualist videos

Kanayo O. Kanayo finally broke his silence as clips from his old movies went viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

Different clips from Kanayo's old movies were compiled by TikTok users. In the short videos, the veteran actor was seen playing different ritual roles.

In what seems to be a reaction to the clips, Kanayo took to his social media timeline to share a photo of himself with an interesting caption.

