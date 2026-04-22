Chelsea have parted ways with Liam Rosenior after a run of five consecutive Premier League losses without a goal

Calum MacFarlane will take charge on an interim basis until the club hires a permanent manager in the summer

Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca in January after the Italian resigned following a fractured relationship with the club

Chelsea have parted ways with head coach Liam Rosenior after a run of poor results, which ended with a 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, April 21, 2025.

The world champions hired Rosenior from sister club RC Strasbourg in January following the resignation of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior after 3-0 loss to Brighton. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca resigned after a fractured relationship with the club’s board over their failure to back him adequately in the market after winning the Club World Cup.

Rosenior was in charge for only four months before the hammer fell on him after a run of five consecutive Premier League losses without a goal, the first since 1912.

Chelsea confirmed his departure in a club statement and announced former U21 coach Calum MacFarlane as the interim until the end of the season.

Chambers had previously coached the team for two games between Maresca's exit and Rosenior’s arrival and will see out the final six matches of the season, which could rise to seven if the team reaches the FA Cup final.

Legit.ng looks at the multiple names who have been linked to the position ahead of an appointment in the summer.

Managers Chelsea could hire

Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann was a previous interviewee of the Chelsea board before the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino in 2022, but the German manager turned down the opportunity to take charge of the club.

According to London Evening Standard, his agent described the Blues as a club in troubled waters, and his client was right not to go there despite speaking to the club’s hierarchy.

The former RB Leipzig manager is currently in charge of the German national team, but could leave and take up the Chelsea job after the 2026 FIFA World Cup if there is an agreement.

Andoni Iraola

AFC Bournemouth recently confirmed that head coach Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the end of the season after three years in charge, with Marco Rose set to replace him.

Iraola was linked to the Chelsea job in the final days of Enzo Maresca. He has Premier League experience, and this fits into one of the requirements laid down by BlueCo.

Oliver Glasner

The Austrian manager will leave Crystal Palace in the summer after refusing to agree to a new contract, having won the FA Cup and Community Shield, the first trophies in the club’s history.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt manager has previously been linked to the managerial position at Chelsea and Manchester United and could take over at one of those teams next season.

Edin Terzic

Terzic is one of the names mentioned to fill the vacant permanent managerial position at Stamford Bridge, despite being out of job since 2024. He has only managed at Borussia Dortmund, leading the Black and Yellow to the 2024 Champions League final, losing to Real Madrid.

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas is pushing to help Como qualify for a European spot next season and has turned down other jobs. He is one of the names mentioned around the position, but is unlikely to accept any top job for now, though things may accelerate in the summer.

Cesc Fabregas is one of the names who could replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso

Alonso has been out of job since Real Madrid sacked him and is a popular name among Chelsea fans, who feel that the Spaniard is suited to the current squad at the club and would not need many changes to the current personnel.

Chelsea sack 3 coaches

Legit.n g previously reported that Chelsea sacked three coaches quietly as huge financial losses bite deep and cost-cutting measures are in place.

The Blues have hit losses of over £600 million or £600,000 per day since the Todd Boehly and Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022.

Source: Legit.ng