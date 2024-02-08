Top Nigerian singer Asake has bagged a MOBO Award, to the joy of his many fans

Asake was nominated for the Best African Music Act category alongside other top stars like Rema, Burna Boy and Davido

The YBNL star’s win was met with a series of reactions on social media, with many fans celebrating the music star

Famous Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has bagged a Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award to fans' excitement.

The Lonely At The Top crooner, who recently lost out on a Grammy Award category, was nominated for Best African Music Act at the MOBO Awards.

Fans celebrate as Asake bags MOBO Award. Photos: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake beat other top stars such as Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tyla, Libianca and Uncle Waffles to bag the prestigious award.

The great news was announced on the MOBO Awards official Instagram page. See the post below:

Fans react as Asake bags MOBO Award

Asake’s MOBO Award win was met with a series of interesting reactions from netizens especially after he lost a Grammy. Read some of the comments below:

Bigwinangel:

“Rema Robbed!!!”

folayrn_:

“Two Wins Tonight. Congratulations To Us. Nigeria To The World .”

iam_kingdan:

“Mr money with vibe♥️♥️♥️.”

beautylovefemy:

“Thank you Jesus we lost Grammy but we won MOBO.”

ajayi4716:

“two wins in one night.”

iam.wisdomboi:

“I trust my goat always delivers.”

officialabiolachase:

“Congratulations MR money.”

Ts_barbing_salon:

“Congratulations bro .”

dripxamigo:

“well deserved.”

pearlymamakitchen:

“Congratulations ololademi Asake.”

deeb.right:

“Ololade mr money .”

