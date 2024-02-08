Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has reacted to the Super Eagles performance against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at AFCON

The music star took to his Twitter page to celebrate Nigeria’s players while also expressing eagerness over the finals

Burna Boy’s message to the Super Eagles team raised a lot of reactions from social media users

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy has joined many others to speak on the recently held African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and South Africa.

Recall that Nigeria qualified for AFCON finals after the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana in a heated match that drew the attention of many.

Fans react as Burna Boy celebrates Nigeria's win against Super Eagles at AFCON. Photos: @burnaboygram, @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the Super Eagles’ win, Burna Boy took to social media to celebrate and also encourage the players.

The Grammy-winning musician congratulated Nigeria’s football team and also expressed eagerness to watch the finals with Super Eagles playing against Ivory Coast.

Burna wrote:

“Congratulations @NGSuperEagles !! Can’t Wait to watch the finals on Sunday.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Burna Boy celebrates Super Eagles

Burna Boy’s reaction to Nigeria’s performance against South Africa at the AFCON drew the attention of netizens who shared their thoughts. Read some of them below:

mokolo_nonso:

“WizKid self no Dy watch ball??”

davinsoftacademy:

“Honestly, these boys made us proud .”

honestyolamide:

“That trophy is ours.”

Awilo_richy:

“We are winning the trophy this time believe .”

pdestiny777:

“E don burst.”

t_boy568:

“Odg no be nickname!!”

Jude had this to say about Burna’s tweet:

This tweep was excited that Burna will be watching the finals:

Sage said a Grammy winner has spoken:

Cityzen said the cup belongs to Nigerians:

Mike called Burna the goat of musicians:

Derik said Nigeria’s victory is deserving:

