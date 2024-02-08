A TikTok video of Ademola Lookman, the England-born Super Eagles star, speaking fluent Yoruba went viral

A captivating TikTok video of Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles star who was born in England, speaking fluent Yoruba as if he grew up in Nigeria, went viral on social media.

The video shared by @fitness628 captured the amazing moment when the talented striker, who was representing Nigeria in the prestigious AFCON 2024 tournament, greeted a fellow Nigerian in Yoruba, the native language of the Yoruba people.

The young talent, who impressed many fans with his three goals in the tournament, exchanged warm handshakes with the man and carried on the conversation in Yoruba, which delighted him and showed his strong connection to his roots.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fakinlede jumoke reacted:

“Shy shy bo y.”

Fidelenny said:

"Semi Ajayi jejely exited the area. nor wan wahala.”

Marcusrush:

“Shey the guy no be Yoruba ni.”

Fifelis:

“Grown up in England not all of them that grow up there speak like him.”

Ade-ori:

“How will U call it local language.”

Tfreshxchange:

“Nice I saw both hands.”

Mavin Paul:

“The 3 of them on bench or grew up Ind UK!”

Sammy:

“They clocked? When the man said e mo ko ni Yorubao Lookman said mo gbo Yoruba.”

Sleek84748:

“Bro is always serioUs She no Dey laugh at all.”

User93839383838:

“Get money bro, he get why.”

PwsP:

“Who noticed DSTV went off when Bafana Bafana lost the first penalty.”

