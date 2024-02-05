Top Nigerian singer Davido appears to have moved on from his loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Shortly after the news of his loss went viral, the DMW boss took to social media to share new photos with his wife, Chioma

Davido’s photos with Chioma raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has made a social media move following his losses at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Please remember that the DMW boss became a trending topic online after he did not win any Grammy despite being nominated for three categories.

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's new photos amidst Grammys drama. Photos: @davido

Shortly after the news of the Grammy losses made headlines, Davido took to social media to shun his naysayers with new photos of himself with his wife, Chioma.

In the snaps, the celebrity couple were seen rocking coordinated brown outfits and appeared to be in high spirits as they posed for the photos.

In one of the photos, OBO was spotted helping Chioma adjust her brown mini-skirt. Another snap also showed the couple making goofy faces for the camera.

Davido's vow to fans after losing Grammys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Davido's Grammy loss, he took to his Twitter page to speak on how his fans had reacted to him not winning the coveted plaque.

The Unavailable crooner clarified to his fans that he appreciated their love and support. He also went ahead to make a promise to continue to make good music.

Davido’s online reaction after losing out on the Grammys was met with a series of mixed feelings from netizens.

