Hours ago, the 2024 Grammy Awards went down in Los Angeles, America, and the names of some of the wins have left many in a state of shock

Young South African singer Tyla was one of the winners at this year's Grammy awards, and she beat Nigerian singer Davido to pick up the gong

The Nigerian singer has reacted to Tyla's win with a post shared on his page, congratulating her for representing the African continent well

No other award ceremony knows how to shatter hearts better than the renowned Recording Academy, aka Grammy Awards.

And the 2024 results of the award ceremony didn't fail to deliver. Despite five Nigerian artists getting nominated at this year's 2024 Grammy Awards, none got a gong.

Afrobeats superstar Davido reacts after South African singer Tyla beats him to win the Grammy award for Best African Performance. Photo credit: @albumtalks/@culturecustodian

Some of the Nigerian artists nominated were Davido in three categories, Burna Boy in four, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr in one each.

However, the biggest surprise was who picked up the Best African Music Performance ahead of Nigeria's Davido.

South African artist Tyla beats Davido to win Grammy

South African one hit wonder, Tyla at 22 picked up the gong for the Best African Music Performance ahead of Nigeria's Davido.

This win has sparked massive reactions on social media especially from the Nigerian online community.

The feeling is that Davido deserves to win the award way much more than Tyla does. However, Davido has reacted to Tyla's win congratulating her, see what he wrote:

"Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for africa! Keep soaring!"

@OGBdeyforyou:

"One love 001, Grammy or no Grammy you’re the best."

@BashirAhmaad:

"You will surely win it one day."

@mrklebbeatz:

"Water no get enemy na Water na water fela or Tyla."

@_aise0112:

"No I think they played it because fela is one of the pioneers of African music, it’s makes sense to play this on the background for the first time this category was introduced to the Grammies, my opinion."

@jareh___:

"Tyla is African, the category is African performance so irrespective of the song played in the background she’s African at least no be white man win our African award and asides from that she deserves the win cuz water is a global song and her performance of the song caused commotion and made everyone awestruck."

@ayoshonaiya:

"I swear I thought to myself when I was watching, why are they playing Fela’s Water for Tyla’s win? Did they expect a Nigerian to win, or they just googled “water song” and they rehearsed and played the wrong Water?"

@onodebo:

"You guys clearly know nothing about Afrobeat."

@kdofficial_17:

"Stop using Nigeria top musicians for traffic if you not presenting an award to them."

@i_am_tadie_unusual:

"Nigerians cry what ever you want at the end of the day south Africa did it you go Tyla."

@e.berrie:

"Southy’s don’t wanna credit Nigerians for the very afrobeat instrumental used on Water it’s not Amapiano at all! That instrumental is purely Afrobeats!"

@kinz_smile:

"Let's all cancel Grammy from Africa simple."

Davido performs at the Grammys Weekend concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the headline performers at the Grammys Weekend Concert.

In some of the clips that made the headlines from the concert, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing his support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML, Rema and many others.

