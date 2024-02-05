Amid the sombre mood at the 2024 Grammys award after none of the five Nigerian nominated won, Burna Boy delivers a gem of a performance

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has been trending online as clips of his performances at the 2024 Grammys award go viral

Nigerians have been going gaga online in reaction to Burna Boy's performance as he becomes the first Afrobeats artist to perform on a Grammy stage

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has set a new record as the first Afrobeat artist to perform at the Grammy Awards.

Clips of his performance at the 2024 show have sent many into overdrive. The Nigerian singer as ever brought the razzmatazz of the Nigerian culture on stage, and there was no denying that Burna Boy killed it.

Brandy and 21 Savage joined Burna Boy on stage

The Nigerian singer was joined on stage for his performance by veteran pop singer Brandy and American rapper 21 Savage.

Brandy joined Burna Boy to perform his song Last Last, while 21 Savage came through for his verse on "Sittin' On Top Of The World."

Burna Boy's performance came after it was confirmed that he lost all his four nominations at this year's Grammys. Also, no Nigerian won any Grammy awards at the 2024 award ceremony.

Watch Burna Boy's performance at the 2024 Grammy awards below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's performance at the Grammys

@asap_youngd:

"Funny enough if them play UNAVAILABLE here all people present will go crazy dancing."

@gemini__5_1:

"Grammy is a waste .. Nigerians are big already I don’t know why we Nigerians be little our self oga oo most of their artist can not sell 20k capacity or 50k our artist have done and even more wtff."

@iam_kennysharp:

"Let's be honest THIS GUY HAS NO COMPETITION IN AFRICA."

@cashroll13:

"I’m not gonna lie burna boy should b celebrated in Nigeria more dat man puts Africa literally on his bak internationally most toured."

@04_30____:

"The best African performance, Nigeria's greatest showman."

@temmie_chris:

"This performance alone deserves an award."

@osfjames:

"Davido needs to learn one thing from Burnaby when it comes to live performance... Davido should stop play disc and singing along when performing on stage... you need to be vocal, that is what live performance is all about."

@tipshan_1:

"They still didn’t let him perform his songs alone."

@thvggervibez:

"The greatest ever to do it for the culture African.. AND STILL. remains General Solo Makinde I’m proud as a Port Harcourt Boy!!!"

