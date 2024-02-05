Davido's loss at the 66th Grammy Awards, despite bagging three nominations, has remained a heated topic among his fans

A trending video showed some of Davido's 30BG fans reporting the Recording Academy's social media account to prove their displeasure

The action by Davido's fans has since stirred reactions from non-fans, as many criticised them

It appears some of David Adeleke Davido's 30BG fans are not ready to accept his defeat at the 66th Grammy Awards without a fight.

This comes as some heartbroken Davido’s fans were spotted in a video massively reporting the Grammy Awards' social media pages.

Davido fails to bag a Grammy award after three nominations. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido lost all of his three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards, which also happens to be his first.

The DMW label boss, has, however, penned a congratulatory message to South Africa's Tyla, who won the Best African Music Performance award category ahead of him, Burna Boy, Asake and Ayra Starr.

Watch a viral video of some 30BG fans reporting Grammy social media account

People react as 30BG fans report Grammy social media account

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

cash_labi:

"You think say Grammy IG account na Dj chicken or Salo account."

te__essy:

"Una mind go touch ground."

adexentgram:

"Them think say na tacha account."

martezosunde:

"Future leaders smh."

chasebiggie:

"Grammy no be headies bro go check there status and come back here no sign of davido."

investor_sy_:

"You people will learn to appreciate Wizkid and Burna boy, you think say Grammy na beans??"

jamsrock_:

"Nigerians make una calm o if they loose their page na. Bad name for us ooo."

ijire_cyril:

"What if them no nominate any Nigeria artists again?"

_loner___1:

"All this ones think say na Dj chicken account lol smh mumu people."

Teni sends message to Super Eagles over Grammy loss

Like many Nigerians, Teni has opened up on how unhappy she was over Nigeria's Grammy Awards loss.

In the video, Teni urged the Super Eagles to secure a win when they play South Africa on Wednesday, February 7.

"Osimhen over to you," Teni said ahead in the viral video, which has left people talking.

Source: Legit.ng