Special Spesh, the hype man for Nigerian superstar Davido, commented on Nigeria's loss at the 66th Grammys

It is no news that the just concluded event saw Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Davdo, Asake, and more lose in their categories.

Following this, the entertainment man threw shade at Tyla and noted that Afrobeats or anything Afrofusion wouldn't be destroyed by westerners

Special Spesh, the hype man of Nigerian singer Davido, has chastised Grammy organisers for failing to award his boss and other Nigerian nominees.

It is no news that Davido and other Nigerian artists, such as Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, were overlooked at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, as Tyla, the only non-Nigerian contender in the debut Best African Music Performance category, won the award.

Davido’s hype man Special Spesh slams to Grammys results. Credit: @specialspesh, @grammys

Spesh expressed his disgust by accusing the Grammy organisers of attempting to control African music, saying that Africans will not allow them to marginalise Afrobeats or any other African genre.

"We won't give you the power to dvmb Afrobeats down, Afrofusion, or anything African!

"That's (white) America's problem! When things start to take over and get massive, they always want a part, then try to have a say, then try to control."

He further mocked Tyla by referring to lyrics of her viral hit Water.

"Gbedu about squ*rting don win," the hype man captioned.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Special Spesh's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

acegabbana13:

"Oga in no understand wetin you dey talk."

survival.gram:

"When we dy shout am dat time una pay deaf ears."

iamalleydre:

"Afrobeat category and when I see Tyla as nominee I felt something fishy I swear."

omoakin:

"FACTS ,they colonize us now they wan colonize our music join."

sir_chizy_official:

"So why did Davido attend it then ? If you were this enlightened . Oga rest ee . E pain all of us . But you are barking."

realolathomas:

"Life goes on. Grammy is not created for African Artists anyway."

fidel.bob:

"The problem is that we Africans always wait for the whites to validate what we do, why don't we make our own awards prestigious? We don't need any validation from the whites. I saw this coming!"

majorphylix:

"You guys didn't know this when you where busy granting every interview."

Poco Lee in shock the moment Davido, Burna Boy lost to Tyla

It was a night of heartbreak and disbelief for Nigerians following the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

A video of the honourable moment Tyla was announced the winner was captured on Instagram Live by Poco Lee.

The choreographer didn't realise when he screamed at the unpredictable decision of the Recording Academy. Amid the sombre mood after none of the five Nigerians nominated won, Burna Boy delivered a sterling performance. Clips of the Afrobeats superstars'performances at the 2024 Grammy Awards went viral.

Source: Legit.ng