Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to Kunle Remi and Tiwi's wedding which was the most talked about over the weekend.

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Remi walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony to Tiwi, who was DJ Cuppy's cousin.

DJ Cuppy says singles will survive Valentine's day if they survived Kunle Remi's wedding. Photo credit @cuppymusic/@bellanaijawedding

Taking to X to air her opinion about the way singles felt watching the love and affection displayed by the actor and his bride. DJ Cuppy assured her fans that if they survived the pressure that came with the ceremony over the weekend, they would surely survive Valentine's Day too.

DJ Cuppy says Tiwi is her cousin

In her post, the disc jockey informed her lovers that Tiwi, Kunle Remi's wife, was her cousin.

Many who didn't know were surprised to hear the information. Her post came after Tonto Dikeh also openly acknowledged that there was pressure for the singles over Kunle Remi's wedding and Moses Bliss's engagement.

BBNaija Phyna says she is pressured

Responding to the post by the disc jockey, Phyna responded and acknowledged that she was so pressured by the show of love between the married couple. And she has not recovered till now.

She asked DJ Cuppy for a copy of the book she was reading on how to be single and happy.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below:

@kennyninobrown:

"Wait wait wait. Tiwa na your cousin. No wonder is see my Uncle Otedola for there. Hmmm."

@dynamic_media:

"Na true say big men daughters no even know where them dey."

@dahtgirl_ajex

"Awwn she's your cousin? No wonder your parents were present at the wedding."

@Konigtimz:

"I think you meant you as a single person will survive Valentine's day."

@NvesthorSU:

"Let's do this my Cuppy . I won't stain your pink baby mhi."

@kingnelly357108:

"Amen."

@PopoolaJoke4:

"When is your own wedding?"

@tof_authentic:

"You sha want us to know she’s your cousin. Don’t steal her shine for clout my dear."

@heisrunna:

"Florence let’s get married."

@gathyinsights:

"We survived Christmas Eve me and mine, weddings, valentine's is no big deal ."

DJ Cuppy says she is reading a book on how to be single and happy

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had informed her fans about the book she was reading.

She posted the cover of the book titled 'How to be Single and Happy' on her X handle and she advised her fans to also check it out.

The disc jockey said that they would thank her later after reading the book.

Source: Legit.ng