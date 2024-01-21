DJ Cuppy is determined to move after her much-acclaimed relationship with her boxer lover Taylor Ryan crashed

She has shown off to her fans the new book she is reading which is titled 'How to be single and happy'

Many have taken to the comments section to react after she posted the cover of the book on social media

Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola seemed to have given up on love and relationships with a new post she made on social media.

The Oxford University masters holder has unveiled the new book she is reading on Instagram. She posted the cover of the book titled 'How to be Single and Happy'.

In the post, one of her fingers was placed within the book so that the title and name of the author could be visible to her fans.

DJ Cuppy says her lovers should read the book

After displaying the title of the book for all to see, DJ Cuppy wrote "Thank me Later" on the post. This implies that the disc jockey wants her fans to check out the book and read it so that they can also enjoy the things she read in it.

This came after she had cried out on social media that there was no peace in being single and being in a relationship.

DJ Cuppy had also mentioned that she cried a lot in 2023 as s result of some ordeal she passed through.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to her post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the disc jockey about her choice of book. Here are some of the comments below:

@hef_hem4:

"Even Cuppy Dey chop breakfast so who the hell are you?"

@damithebosslady:

"Why una dey lie sef! There’s no happiness in being single

@o_l_a_s_gram:

"U read tire."

@only1_dynamic:

"Fr there's no happiness in being single. But y'all not ready to say the truth."

@sakesologram:

"Stop misleading people if you can't find love is your cup of tea.'

@crazyfly323:

"She no fit read am halal before she enter new relationship."

@keswise:

"She don give up finally."

@wizkidtribe:

"This one nah relationship wey money dey but still no work."

@rich____kinging:

"When lege can help you find a serious guy lol ."

@mmaaleeeek:

"Problem tie niyen."

DJ Cuppy promises to hit the gym

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances she gave to her relationship this year.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her 2023 plans known to her lovers on social media.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

