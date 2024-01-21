Tonto Dikeh has penned a message to singles in her congratulatory messages to Moses Bliss and Kunle Remi

The Nollywood actress stressed that it had been a challenging weekend for singles as she queried how they coped with the loved-up videos

Tonto Dikeh's post has since triggered different reactions from netizens as some netizens shared their experience

The Nigerian entertainment industry during the weekend witnessed two different love stories.

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss finally proposed to his fiancee Marie Wiseborn in an adorable way in London.

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife also tied the knot in a ceremony attended by prominent faces in the country.

Tonto Dikeh congratulates Kunle Remi and Moses Bliss

The mother of one, in a congratulatory post via her social media timeline, expressed concerns for those singles as she queried how they were able to cope.

Tonto claimed it was a tough weekend as she revealed she was at home gushing over the videos.

She wrote:

"Dear single people, it's has been a tough week, whewwww, My fellow singles how have you managed/survibed this weekend ... As for me na under duvet I dey do awww awww aww, lmaoo nobody can pressure me ooo

Hugs and kisses babies… Stand strong baddies we need the strength to survive February 14th Congratulations to @mosesbliss and kunle."

People react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Tonto Dikeh's post, see them below:

faithbrownsugar:

"Being single is a gift,being married is also a gift which ever one that comes both are gifts."

choplife_pastriesnmore:

"I thought yesterday won't end cos every where I enter na so so love songs and hugging,...omo thank God for day and night."

cokeboih6587:

"Even the least spiritual wife self come hard to see.."

golibe56:

"Single or married Just being alive is a gift."

ejorlaska:

"You run away wife not single, you divorcee not single."

Deyemi tries to kiss Osas Ighodaro at Kunle Remi's wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Deyemi Okanlawon left people talking over his attempt to plant a kiss on Osas Ighodaro's cheek at Kunle Remi’s wedding.

In the video, Osas playfully evaded the gesture, which stirred different comments online.

Someone said:

"That's disrespectful to his wife and her husband/partner."

