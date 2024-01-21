Movie producer Toyosi Etim-Effiong has opened up about her reaction after Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, first told him about her

Toyosi Etim-Effiong revealed she was afraid because of the attention handsome actors like Kunle Remi receive

The Nollywood movie producer, however, stressed that her fears subsided after she discovered they were intentional about their relationship

Media personality and movie producer, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, who is also the wife of Nollywood actor Etim-Effiong, has stirred reactions with her comment about Kunle Remi and Tiwi's union.

Legit.ng reported that the lovebirds finally became husband and wife over the weekend in a ceremony that was attended by their family, colleagues and friends.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong congratulates Kunle Remi and wife. Credit: @thetoyosi @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Toyosi, who revealed Kunle's wife Tiwi was like a younger sister to her, said she was scared when she first told him about the actor.

According to the movie producer, handsome actors like Kunle were known to receive attention and affection.

She wrote:

"This couple is special to me. Tiwi has been my aburo for much longer than I’ve known Daniel and when she told me about Kunle, I can’t lie, my heart did “GBISH GBISH” because I know FIRSTHAND about the… uniqueness of this kind of union. The attention and affection that these fine-boy, hand-rubbing, chest-showing, sunglasses-wearing, lip-licking “screen gods” receive is not for faint-hearted spouses and that’s where the fear stemmed from."

However, in a congratulatory message to the newly wedded couple, Etim-Effiong's wife revealed her fear subsided after she saw they were intentional about their union.

"But over time, following multiple conversations and observations of their interactions, the fear has subsided and now I’m just happy at how happy and intentional they are and how beautiful the ceremonies looked in the pictures and videos! I love you guys so much @kunleremiofficial and I speak GOD’s covering over both of you," she added.

See Toyosi Etim-Effiong's post below:

Her post has since sparked reactions as Toyosi shared another post. See it below:

Omowunmi Dada asks fans if she looks like Tiwi

Legit.ng reported that in the clip she posted online, Omowunmi Dada said that she was not the bride.

Dada said she was the bride's twinne and asked her fans if it was true she looked like Tiwi.

Reacting, someone said:

"Yes...I had to look closely, thought you were the one getting married."

Source: Legit.ng