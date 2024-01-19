Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi tied the nuptial knot and got netizens drooling over their wedding pictures

The role interpreter adorned a stylish brown agbada as he gave different angles of his outfit to the admiration of his fans

His wife, her asoebi ladies, and his groomsmen did not disappoint as they turned up in style for the matrimonial ceremony

Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Remi got married to his beau Tiwi and his fans cannot get enough of their wedding photos which has flooded the internet.

Kunle Remi and his wife look beautiful in their wedding photos. Image credit: @kunleremiofficial, @bellanaijaweddings/Instagram

The handsome groom rocked a stylish brown agbada which spoke class and elegance. He combined his outfit with a brown cap which was made from his agbada, shoes that matched perfectly

His smile radiated as he gave different angles to his outfit. It was obvious that he was having a fun-filled day as he prepared to leave bachelorhood.

Check out Kunle Remi's outfit in the video below:

Kunle Remi's gorgeous bride

The wife of the actor Tiwi did not leaving any stone unturned as she came prepared to wow netizens in her traditional attire. Her outfit matched that of her husband. She wore a brown dress, a brown 'gele', red beads, and her smile made her glow effortlessly.

Check out her photos below:

Kunle and his groomsmen

Kunle's groomsmen did not come to play as they dressed up in cream colour agbadas, pink caps, and shoes. They showed some swags which got netizens excited.

Some notable names in the list are actors Daniel Etim-Effiong, Mofe Duncan, skit maker Layi Wasabi, among others. Actress Bimbo Ademoye also turned up at the wedding with her agbada, pink gele' and adorable smile which made her look glamorous.

See a video of the groomsmen below:

Netizens react to Kunle and his groomsmen

Several people have reacted to the video of the groom and his groomsmen. See some of them below:

@mrzdinma.o:

"Groomsmen on point but pls where’s Deyemi?"

@bed_of_roses_spa:

"Who people screaming where’s Deyemi, did you guys watch the video to end?

@satoberryy:

"Etim Effiong is so excited about this wedding, he is so happy for them. Love to see it."

@olu.dotun:

"I just dey smile from cheek to cheek. Hey God."

@lilys_supplies:

"See men them, single ladies shot ya shots some are over due for marriage."

@bizbel_raph:

"Omo na wah see me grinning at someone else's boos. So cute."

Kunle Remi and wife entertain friends

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor and his wife Tiwi hosted a lively cocktail party with a denim theme to celebrate their union.

The cosy gathering, graced by family members, close friends, and colleagues, showed moments of the deeply smitten couple being loved up in themselves.

They charmed attendees with their delightful playfulness, showcasing undeniable chemistry.

