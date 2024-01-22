Social media personality Wale Jana has joined many on social media who have reacted to the trending wedding videos of actor Kunle Remi and his new wife, Tiwi

In reaction to the video of Kunle Remi's wife grinding on her husband, Wale Jana noted that innocent-looking girls are mostly closeted baddies in the sheet

The perfume man also shared his thoughts about Moses Bliss' fiancee, noting that men now marry "good girl baddies"

Nigerian social media commentator and perfume maker Wale Jana recently joined the trending conversation, making the rounds online about Kunle Remi's new wife and Moses Bliss' fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

The perfumer shared his thoughts about a viral clip of Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, dancing and grinding on her husband.

Wale Jana creates a stir online as he speaks about Kunle Remi's new wife, Tiwi, Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie. Photo credit: @mosesbliss/@walejana/@bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, Tiwi showed how flexible she could be in the "Oza Room" as she gave Kunle Remi a raunchy lap dance.

In reaction to the clip, Wale Jana noted that most innocent-looking ladies are usually closeted baddies.

He said those who have been hailing the innocent looks of Tiwi and Moses Bliss' fiancee, Marie, are bereft of the knowledge that most of these types of ladies have in them an inner Cardi B or a closeted Nicki Minaj.

Wale Jana speaks about the Kamasutra and innocent-looking ladies

The perfume maker also shared in his article that most innocent-looking ladies have the highest knowledge of the Kamasutra and its teaching or manner of usage.

Jana also spoke about men being sexual beings. Even when highly spiritual, they're still attracted to good girl baddies.

He also spoke about Kunle Remi and Moses Bliss being strategic about the woman they have chosen as their partners by "securing the bag."

Watch Kunle Remi and Tiwi's video that stirred Wale Jana's article:

See the reactions that Wale Jana' post stirred online

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from Wale Jana's post:

@bee_nwa:

"These men married rich families for connection,,, shey there is no spiritual good girl in Moses's church here in Nigeria. Men are also securing the bag now."

@baba2unde_:

"At least the inner ashewo vibes na for husband alone. Not for all 1.4B instagram users."

@big__caesar:

"If you like go marry woman wey no fit help your Pikin do assignment because of yansh na you sabi."

@locbeat:

"God won’t let us train our children, package them well for a man that won’t value her. Amen."

@i_remain_aisha:

"Then dj cuppy for don marry since and Davido wouldn’t have married Chioma…Everyones case is different..las las everybody will find their personNot everyone was privileged to become a lawyer or become a businesswoman in New York…when love finds you,it finds you…"

@official_doctor_zo:

"The most important thing here is that these two people are friends and it shows!! Forget Cardi B matters bro! Get married to your friend!! After some years of marriage! Love don japa o! Na friendship go hold una!! I tell you! I am married for 22 years!!"

@emmanuel.ofie:

"Key takeaway: "Don't marry rubbish in the name of love!...Don't settle for less."

@_femininewellness:

"I bought ring light yesterday. I don’t have tattoos and I don’t dress half way naked. I also have an M.Sc……2024 we go again."

@naydu_cashy:

"The ashawo vibes should be hidden for your husband alone and not open for your Instagram followers."

