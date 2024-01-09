Afrobeats superstar Davido has been at the front burner of several conversations on social media over the last few days

A petition was recently served against Davido by his colleague, Tiwa Savage, who alleged that the singer threatened to harm her

However, these recent happenings don't seem to have any effect on the singer as he takes to social media to update his fans about a new song he just created

Over the last few days, two Nigerian music heavyweights, Tiwa Savage and Davido, have been at the front burner of mixed conversations on social media.

Speculations about the relationship deterioration between the singers have stirred reactions after both singers unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to a petition making the rounds online, which Tiwa Savage submitted. She alleged that the singer had reached out to her and threatened to harm her.

Tiwa noted that the reason behind Davido's actions was her relationship with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage shared a post of herself and Sophia Momodu on her Instagram story. This is allegedly the root cause of the beef between the singers.

Davido snubs Tiwa Savage's petition updates about the new song

Minutes after it went viral that Tiwa Savage had submitted a petition against Davido, the OBO reacted to social media.

Davido shared a tweet telling his fans about a song he just made. He said:

"I just recorded the hardest verse EVER!!!!!"

See the DMW boss' tweet below:

See how netizens reacted to Davido's tweet amidst Tiwa Savage's petition

Here are some of the reactions that Dvido's tweet stirred:

@OGBdeyforyou:

"Send am to that my WhatsApp number make I feel am before you drop am."

@NetNaija_:

"Harder than your verse on Drift???"

@Ziyechman:

"That's why you are the greatest in Africa."

@Sarkideyforyou:

"We no need am sir. Better rest."

@Mo_Sznn:

"Keep it to yourself. No spoil my ear."

@honest30bgfan_:

"E go still flop sir. Tiwa dey call you she say you wan kill am."

@officialyungduu:

"We Dey studio Dey cook ‍ this song na banger."

@TopNaijaLife:

"Bruh David, Tiwa Nor Gree For You o."

@zamani281:

"See as you air Tiwa Savage. Na Sophia cause am."

@Purple_Chinwen:

"Last time was you and Tems made magic which she replied you guys made a mistake God Abeg make this one no be mistake again."

@Mizter_eric:

"Na Wetin u Dey talk all this while be that. Still no hot 100."

