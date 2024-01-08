Singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz has shared more details on his beef with Davido

The talent manager leaked his chat with the DMW boss on social media as he exposed his reason for calling out the singer

The new details surrounding Teebillz’s beef with Davido drew a series of comments from Nigerians as they dropped hot takes

Popular Nigerian talent manager and Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun, has finally shared the reason for his issues with Davido.

Recall that Teebillz had gone viral after calling out the DMW boss and blasting him online without revealing the reason for his anger.

Nigerians react as Teebillz exposes reason for beef with Davido. Photos: @davido, @teebillz323

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband shared a post on his official Instagram page highlighting his reason for slamming Davido.

According to Teebillz, narratives were being peddled that he was begging to see Davido after he had helped to plead with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, to see his daughter Imade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Teebillz noted that Davido is surrounded by the people who are his problems because the DMW boss has not seen Imade for two Christmases and one birthday, but his team can’t advise him to do better. According to Tiwa’s ex-husband, they need to end bullying Sophia.

He wrote:

“After much pleading with Sophia to let you see your daughter and she agreed with lighter conditions........ "Tee Billz dey beg to talk to you" is the narrative from your ungrateful, Evil soul...

I told you those idiots that you surround yourself with are your major problems! You haven't seen your daughter for 2 Christmas 1 birthday and no one in your camp could advise you that's hell of wrong.... The Narrative of Sophia doesn't want you to see your daughter will be exposed with receipts! No more bullying the poor lady... #UNGRATEFUL.”

Ranting further, Teebillz added that he thought he sensed a true cry for help from Davido as a father in pain, not knowing that he was dealing with a senseless person. Finally, the talent manager made it clear that even Davido’s billionaire father cannot save him from the trouble coming to him and that he would need more people on his management and PR team.

In his words:

“I thought I sensed a true cry for help from a Father, dying to see his daughter. I didn't know I was dealing with a senseless Frog Head...

I gave you too many chances behind closed doors not to fucck with my Kindness! You are going to need more ppl on your Management & PR Team..... Daddy Can't Save You on This One Boy! You fuccked with the wrong person DAVID ADELE.....I'm just getting warmed up! It's not a Threat like I told Bobo.”

Teebillz leaks chat with Davido

Teebillz also accompanied the caption with a screenshot of his chat with Davido. The talent manager claimed OBO was being stupid to the detriment of his daughter and that Imade was suffering because of Davido’s foolishness despite him having billions.

The leaked chat also hinted that Davido had messed with Tiwa Savage seeing as Teebillz warned him against messing with the mother of his son.

See the post below:

Fans react as Teebillz reveals reason for blasting Davido

Teebillz’s heated post about Davido not caring for Imade, messing with Tiwa Savage and more piqued the interest of Nigerians and they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

digital6ix:

“I think it’s important not to bring someone family business to social media without permission from them, if you have issues with them reach out to them and try sorting things out amicably.. my opinion though!!”

iamjhaymax:

“Now u doin like a kid bros. I got respect for u bfor but nw u also doin lik a child by posting all this , u siding his baby mama or u wanna fight for ur son mother focus on one and stop doin lik u own the court or u own the world bros. What tf is all this chats u posting Lik u a kid sir … Abeg we respect u more than all this u doin rit nw.”

kexx_10:

“This one na billionaires fight, e no concern us .”

Veevogee:

“There’s definitely no need for BBNaija this year. Entertainment choke everywhere.”

iamdaisybee:

“January never reach middle self Una don Dey hold each other for brokos we don settle fight tire please continue we are enjoying every bit of it prayer be say make we no run out of data.”

cyril_unusual_:

“But if truly Davido has not reached out to his daughter for two years, omo that's bad o....... Wooooo, make we just mind our bizz abeg.”

like____felicity:

“Eyah, no wonder Imade hasn’t been posting…… hope all is well with her.”

Symply___nana:

“God is vindicating Sophia! David is getting away with everything because he’s people’s favorite.”

_nelly_eo:

“David I no get energy to defend you this time o, no stress me. Do the needful o.”

plutooutofhereeee:

“Davido is a deadbeat.”

x4mbi:

“You all in the comments are hypocr!tes fr, Sophia momodu has been trying to raise alarm for this same issue, but no!! 30bg frog go dey defend.”

Davido wasn't there when I needed him - Imade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido appeared to have left a bitter taste in the mouth of his first child, Imade Adeleke.

Just recently, Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, took to social media via her Snapchat page to post a message her daughter sent to her grandmother.

Imade had allegedly written in her message to her grandma that she had been disappointed since the death of her brother, Ifeanyi, noting how her father, Davido, was not there when she needed him.

Source: Legit.ng