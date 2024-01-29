Superstar Davido revealed a stunning Jesus pendant he recently added to his exciting luxury jewellery collection

This exceptional piece was adorned with round coloured diamonds, totaling over 40 carats, and two-carat emerald

Videos of the exquisite creation left fans, and netizens marvelled over the musician's high-end fashion style

Nigerian Superstar Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, unveiled his newly acquired sparkling Jesus pendant.

The singer was seen adorned in the luxury craftsmanship during his Davido O2 Arena Timeless concert held on Sunday, January 28.

Davido splashes acquires Diamond studded Jesus pendant. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The video had gone viral, showing the singer's radiant smile as he eagerly wore the diamond necklace he received from the jeweller.

Featuring two carats of emeralds and fifty pointers on the roses, this remarkable piece is decorated with almost forty carats of round coloured diamonds.

The jeweller who created this breathtaking work of art shared photos and a video of his stunning handwork.

The DMW boss is one of many to acquire a Jesus neckpiece. Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy allegedly gifted his close friend and colleague Phyno his Jesus-themed pendant sometime late last year.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Davido's new Jesus pendant.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@nazkad175605:

"This guy loves copying burna."

@expert41727:

"Rema got album chain he get am. Rema got Jesus piece chain he also get am. Definitely he dey look up to Rema."

@Tripp___in:

"They copy Wizkid too mach."

@hadigunoosha101:

"All this stuffs self e be like say they go Dëy use their mouth talk am them selves."

governorstanley:

"Thanks bro,,,for always making this KING look good ."

officialdelaw:

"That’s our 001 in Africa and he is the one and only KING of Afrobeats."

osazee.jo:

"Fit to make a man goo.... London tonight."

