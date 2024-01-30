Davido's former signee, Lil Frosh, left netizens worried about his intentions to follow up on his ex-girlfriend Thacutegeminme's allegations

Recall that the two began trending on social media recently following the previous abuse allegations Thacutegeminme labelled against the young singer

The recent update saw Frosh heave out the determination brewing in him to prove his innocence

The former signee of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Sanni Goriola Wasiu, popularly known by his stage name Lil Frosh, has promised to go to any lengths to prove his innocence from his previous relationship.

Legit.ng previously reported that the pair was in the spotlight after photos of Thacutegeminme with a bruised face surfaced on social media. She claimed that Lil Frosh, who was her boyfriend at the time, assaulted her.

Lil Frosh continues to fight his ex Thacutegeminme. Credit: @lilfroshgram, @thacutegeminme

Geminme revealed the new revelations when responding to Lil Frosh's recent video, in which he claimed that he had never harmed Geminme and had only slapped her once.

Geminme responded to her former lover's claim in an Instagram video, stating that the singer resumed the abuse and toxicity after they reconciled in 2022.

A recent report saw the young model on Instagram Live with popular media host Daddy Freeze when the singer left a comment stating that he would go to the ends to make sure his ex-girlfriend finally tells the world the truth.

According to Frosh, there was nothing to protect since his career had ended due to the ongoing allegations.

He wrote:

"Until she talk truth! I no Dey move on, the career don spo! l already."

See his comment below

Reactions trail Lil Frosh's comment

Legit.ng compiled the interesting hot takes below:

anike_empire_collection:

"I fear my who no fear my gender this girl is ev! l dem don pay her to destroy this guy career patapata she came to run!ned him again chai."

hef_hem4:

"You no go move on?? Who you Dey threaten?? Na we toast am for u?? Dey play loruko Iya re( in chicken’s voice)"

tabithabambina:

"Light-skinned girls are marine spirit they might not know but that is just a fact."

iam_obailukan:

"Life shows him worst them go know if them google him, but watin this guy do to deserve this?"

anike_empire_collection:

"Dem suppose don chop this girl acct make she sef feel the heat small! She made lilfrosh life m! serable and even made him lose acct of 1M followers then this Guy supposed don go far."

_life_of_gabriel_:

"Make una leave relationship una no hear!!! Nothing wey gf go do wey “JUST A FRIEND” can’t not do."

sound_boiimilly:

"In everything u do in this life .....no let woman do u ooooo as a Man cuz e get why !! If u fall into a woman's trap Omo that's the end ooh..my guy say e better he falls into a lion's den than to fall victim to a woman's pree."

Lil Frosh allegedly arrested for physical assault on girlfriend

Legit.ng had reported that Lil Frosh had to face the wrath of the law over his misbehavior with his lover.

He was accused by the lady of abuse and the police allegedly picked him up.

While commenting about the singer, Davido said Lil Frosh was his brother for life.

Source: Legit.ng