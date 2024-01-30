BBNaija star Nina Ivy has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the news of Yul Edochie becoming a pastor and setting up a church

According to her, the actor was not called by God as she added that he was the one who called God

The beautician also stated that Edochie was suffering from mid-life crisis while calling him a clown

BBNaija star Nina Ivy Miller has reacted to the move made by Nollywood actor Yul Edochie by setting up an online church.

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial actor had announced that he was now a pastor and had set up an online church. He also gave details of his online service.

In a post made by the reality show star, she said that God didn't call Edochie. According to her, the actor was the one who called God.

Nina Ivy slams Yul Edochie for setting up his own church. Photo credit @nina_ivy/@yuledochie

Nina Ivy says Edochie is a clown

Mentioning further, the influencer who had done two BBL added that Yul was suffering from a mid-life crisis.

She posted the screenshot of Edochie where it was stated that he had started seeing vision. Reacting to it, Nina Ivy called the actor a clown.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Nina Ivy's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@callme_jenny9:

"If no be say Lion don break leg, waiting go make Nina call Yul clown? She wey her pants sef dey outside."

@mikkytorino:

"Am i the only one that feels that this Yul is under a spell."

@karenblqk:

"Judy must be exhausted. This isn’t the odogwu she order and stole from May ooo. Naaah.'

@mamajay_official':

"It's scary how Yul went from most likable with deep voice in the industry to most hatted man in Nigeria.'

@olamide.sama:

"She didn't lie.'

@sugardestiny_official:

"Judy and Yul are exhausted. £vil dat men do live with them.'

@ogochukwuokeke:

"So all these while, May was the actual Odogwu because what in the clownry is Judy dealing with?"

@glitzlingerie:

"Judy you do this one."

@m4_4x_osula:

"You see those people wey d bash this Nina , na them vote Tinubu. They know the truth very mumu people.'

@viviandion:

"May strange woman not enter any married Man life Amen. See how a man with incredible respect from people become someone even small pikin talks to any how."

