A video of a young concert-goer getting a lifetime opportunity to meet one of his music idols goes viral online

The little one didn't just get the opportunity to meet Afro-fusion star Asake but he also got on stage with him as they performed together

During Asake's recent concert in Lagos, the singer brought the little boy on stage as they both performed Nzaza together

Famous Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Asake recently helped make a young boy's dream come true with the gesture he showed him during his recent concert in Lagos.

Asake was one of the headliners at the just-concluded Flytime Fest concert in Lagos.

A video of Asake and a little boy performing together on stage goes viral. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@pulsenigeria247

The singer, however, made the headlines of tabloids for something he did during his performance, as it endeared him to many Nigerians.

Mr Money, during his performance, helped make a little boy's dreams come true as he brought him on stage.

Asake was stunned at little boy's devotion to his art

The Afro-fusion artist was left stunned after bringing the little man on stage as the boy took over the concert, delivering a thrilling performance.

At some point, Asake held the little boy from behind and handed him the microphone as they delivered a duet of his song, Nzaza.

This isn't the first time Asake has made such a unique connection with his fans.

Watch the beautiful performance below:

See the reactions the clip stirred online

Here are some of the comments the viral clip stirred online:

@00andriano:

"It’s how the boy knew exactly when to leave the stage for me… Such a smart young man."

@amosephraim7:

"Forgive the boy for being antisocial, he has the full album in his head."

@billy_of_asia:

"What a smart young boy , knows exactly when to leave the stage."

@memzy510:

"Ajebutter pikin see as e comot stage gegely. If na me ajepako, we die there."

@ki_zillion:

"Thanks for bringing up a male fan and not kicking his head down."

@xandra_ikhayere:

"The guy has wisdom and knew exactly the time leave the stage."

@omo__iyalaje:

"See me smiling like mumu."

@lolonyo._:

"The real definition of well behaved."

@adetee__:

"Leave the stage when the ovation is still high."

@babcardi4:

"I saw what he did oo cause girls are always getting the gift and attention by artist so he brought a guy on stage. In the spirit of Christmas it’s beautiful."

@bee_chinwe:

"Ah! The guy left the stage ‘just like that’… is he Nigerian? I doubt."

@_alexis_blvck:

"At least he respected himself and left when he was supposed to and didn't even do too much... That's top tier!!!"

Source: Legit.ng