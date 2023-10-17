Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake sent shockwaves on the internet following the way he responded to a French security

A viral video captured the moment a French officer tried stopping the YBNL star and his crew from doing their music shot on the street in France

The Lonely at the Top hitmaker got many talking on the internet over how he handled the controversial situation

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, made the frontlines of blogs over his recent visit to France.

The YBNL star was captured on camera the moment a French security guard tried stopping him during his music video shot.

Asake causes stir with video shot in France Credit: @askemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake was seen performing for the videographer in front of him when the French official asked him to stop videoing on the streets.

However, the musician was brave enough to snub the officer and directed his videographer to tilt his camera towards the elderly man while still carrying out his duties.

Asake’s video shoot session sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamtheblessedewa:

"Is Asake's energy for mee he didn't even give a fck."

abebisouvenir_2:

"Them don cut his ear, Baba no hear anything ."

bhad_gurl_jay:

"The video will come out great see concept ."

eric___lawrence:

"Which kind nonsense language them dey speak so way dey pain for ear ."

b.red.Gabriel:

"Mr money no dey waste time he sees the police men as a backing dog wey no fit bite . Please Asake fans like my comment ❤️."

mrniceguy__z:

"Asake just dey shout remember remember. Make E no be like say na you dem go later remember o. Police dey stop you for where No be your Kaaba! You Dey shout remember. Well okay sha."

Asake speaks on his struggles with fame

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake opened up about his life before fame and how he’s being treated currently.

Asake, who made it to the limelight some months ago after dropping his hit song “Omo Ope” featuring YBNL label boss Olamide, has amassed many fans and lovers.

However, Asake, in an interview, revealed his newfound fame has made it difficult for him to spot the difference between those who show him fake love and those who really love him.

Source: Legit.ng