A bride has shared a hilarious video revealing the status she updated on WhatsApp on her wedding day

While on the altar, the bride quickly went straight to WhatsApp to make a post about men on her status

Social media users who watched the video found it hilarious and they advised people never to trust women

A Nigerian bride's WhatsApp post which she shared on her wedding day has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The video quickly went viral on the TikTok app, eliciting funny reaction from netizens on the platform.

Bride's WhatsApp post on wedding day goes viral Photo credit: @this_prodigy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride's post about men trends

The bride identified as this_prodigy on TikTok displayed the WhatsApp status she posted via her account as she tied the knot.

In the post, she stated that 'men are scum' and advised ladies to stay away from any man that comes their way.

In her words:

"Men are scum. Stay single ladies."

Reactions trail bride's WhatsApp status

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok took turns to share their thoughts about the bride's action.

@Roji@040 said:

"But she's like the 8th wife of that man. The guy is old enough to be calld grandpa."

@TeeNuts reacted:

"Your dad innocently walking you in without knowing what you have doneeee."

@Justice Biber said:

"Na your papa hold your hand abi na your husband no insult plz."

@Itz Mimiano Rèã wrote:

"Stay single don marry oo."

@Tolani reacted:

"Not me checking the number of people she muted on WhatsApp."

@AMARACHUKWU said:

"199 contacts excluded. Who's that message for?"

@HardCurrency-Sweetsoul wrote:

"Flawless beauty. Congrats dear. Can't wait to slay on my day."

@PROBLEM OF THE DAY said:

"190 people excluded from watching ya status? ma'am I wanna be you in future. Hallelujah."

@Uthman said:

"This is Beyonce singing Single Ladies and later getting married and having kids."

@Purity love added:

"The message always makes me laugh at some ladies. Anyway congratulations. Man is the crown of a woman."

See the post below:

