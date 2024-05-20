Isreal DMW ha caused a stir with a video he made to hype his boss, Davido after he flew in a jet with him

In the recording, he was siting next to a man and was asking his fans if their bosses fly a jet like his own boss

According to him, any other boss was a counterfeit, as Wizklid FC took to the comment section to slam him

Davido's logicist manager, Isreal Afeare, has shown that he would remain loyal to his boss for as long as he lives. The controversial man was seen in a video hyping Davido.

According to him, only his boss can fly a jet across the world. He asked his fans if their boss can ever do such, as he proclaimed that any other boss was a counterfeit.

Wizkid FC who have been waiting for the slighted provocation against their favourite took to the comment section to reply him. Many slammed him and called him Davido's slave.

Isreal DMW hails Davido in private jet. Photo credit @isrealdmw

Man beside Isreal laughs

In the video, the man who was sitting next to Isreal was seen laughing at what he was saying,

Isreal DMW on his part was so serious with his video that he didn't notice that someone was making fun of him.

Recall that Isreal was the only aide of the Timeless crooner who replied Wizkid when the singer lashed out at his boss.

Wizkid FC had promised him that they would get back at him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Isreal about his boss. Here are some of the comments below:

@god_slave_001:

"Okay atenujeee, Omo eru Brodah david."

@smarrtt_:

"Wizkid smallest finger na Israel generation."

@_benfroshmusic_:

"Wetin you Dey chop no fit let you get sense."

@tycoon4rl:

"If no be mumu wey you be, person dey hype him boss, Person wey God don bless."

@_milly_rmd:

"Isreal go sha chop."

@fobesfola:

"Omo eru dey talk."

@mr_sacys:

"So like this you no want be oga too this man because sometimes I no dey understand you."

@___yungboiii:

"How you wan see wife??"

@donaldo__________:

"Na blogger go spoil this industry finish wetin wizkid pic dey do."

Burn Boy shares plan, Isreal replies him

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had shared his plan to fly a jet and urinate on the roofs of all those he does not like.

According to him, he would instruct his pilot to fly over the people's roof, and after he had urinated, he would watch the waste product fall like rain on his enemy's roof.

Reacting to the post, Isreal DMW, said that his boss does not hold grudges against anyone but wants everyone to progress.

