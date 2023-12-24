Wizkid and Jada P's two children have been sighted on social media playing piano in an adorable video

In the clip, the two had helped up the beautiful Christmas tree and they decided to make music after then

They were still wearing their pajamas as they played a Christmas song on the piano while the youngest was interrupting his brother

The clip of Jada P and Wizkid's children playing the piano has been sighted on social media.

In the recording, the two boys had assisted in setting up the lovely Christmas trees standing close to the piano. They decided to make some melodies after that and they went to the keyboard to play music.

Wizkid's children play piano in adorable video. Photo credit @wizkidayo

Zion, the eldest was busy singing a Christmas song while the younger who clocked six months in February was interrupting his brother.

The younger boy was busy trying to make an impression with the song he was singing. He was also pressing the keyboard to distract his brother.

The two were dressed in their pajamas and looked cute in the video. Their Grammy award-winning father has always gushed about how fathering those children had made him a better person.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Wizkid's children playing piano

Netizens have reacted to the video where Wizkid's children were playing the keyboard. Here are some of the comments below:

Wizkid holds son as he blows candle on 6th birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's second son, Zion, marked his 6th birthday in October.

The singer engaged in daddy's duty while his son was celebrating. He held his son as he taught him how to blow candles on his birthday cake.

Wizkid told him to blow the candles from his chest and stomach before he finally got it right.

