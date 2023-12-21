American rapper Roddy Ricch trended over the Nigerian internet once more following his first visit to the country ahead of his concert

The musician, who was scheduled to perform at the Coca-Cola Flytime Fest, recently took to social media to express his awe for the commercial city of Lagos

Ricch confessed that he was totally in love with the bustling city and that he would most likely own a home there

American rapper Roddy Ricch created a buzz on the internet after his first visit to Nigeria ahead of his concert.

Scheduled to perform at the Flytime Fest organized by Coca-Cola, the musician expressed his enchantment with the bustling city of Lagos on the night of Thursday, December 21, through a post on social media.

Roddy Ricch reveals that he might buy a house in Nigeria Credit: @roddyricch

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the Late At Night crooner had an amazing moment on the streets of Lagos in the company of Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Ricch revealed his deep admiration for Lagos and hinted at the possibility of owning a home in the commercial capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On his X account, he wrote:

"I might buy a house in Lagos; it's unconditional love."

See his post below

Netizens react to Roddy Ricch's intentions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@NuTyrant:

"Buy one next to me and be my neighbor twin."

@Remmzor__:

"No. Ogbomosho is peaceful, Lagos is too rough."

@Ruf_ayi:

"They will show you love till they kidnap you."

@bagboylammy:

"This one you don dey famz Nigeria recently,Una don find oil somewhere for Lagos?"

only1_dynamic:

"Nigerian knows how to keep stranger, until you become part of them and they will start comparing him to Young Duu."

bonjul_:

"Make he come buy am for Ibadan sehhh I don talk to him."

Roddy Ricch’s facial expression as he arrives in Nigeria goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier a viral video showing the moment Roddy Rich arrived in Nigeria and why the clip has got people talking.

The US rapper had an unusual facial expression while walking with his crew.

The video soon started trending online, stirring hilarious comments. Fans were quick to notice that the rapper wasn't wearing any major jewellery as he walked down the aisle with his crew.

Source: Legit.ng