Wizkid has been sighted showing kindness to a man in Makoko by giving him a ride in his jeep

The cousin of the guy shared the video and said his family is blessed because of what the singer did

He also praised Wizkid and complimented his good qualities as he compared him with other celebrities

Singer Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has shown friendliness to a man he met in Makoko while on a visit to the hood.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid was in Makoko and he rained money on people as adults and children sang his praises.

Wizkid gives man a ride in his car. Photo credit @wikidayo

In the clip sighted online, the singer was seen with a guy taking a ride in his jeep. The man who was obviously happy smiled as he made a video with the singer.

Cousin of man Wizkid gave a ride appreciates singer

The cousin of the man Wizkid gave a ride to uploaded the video on social media and praised the singer for his kindness. He said he is the meekest celebrity he has ever seen in the country.

The man also rejoiced and said that his family was blessed to have had such a great experience. Wizkid was also in Surulere to pay a visit to the place after he promised to donate N100 million to kids in honour of his late mother.

See the video here:

Wizkid looks back to see a man who didn't move after seeing him

Legit.ng had reported that while Wizkid was on a visit to Surulere, he passed in front of a man who didn't care that a celebrity had passed.

The singer had to look back just to confirm what he had just seen.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the way the unimpressed man acted while also making comments about the way Wizkid turned to look at the man.

Daniel Regha blahs Wizkid over N100m donation to a kid

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a controversial social media critic had taken a swipe at Wizkid for giving out money to children in Surulere.

According to him, the singer was embarking on a misplaced priority and he went ahead to tell him how to channel the resources.

She stated that the singer is yet to fulfill his promise of building a school in Africa.

