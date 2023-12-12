Street Pop star Portable Zazu has finally returned to Nigeria after spending weeks in the UK

The news of Portable's arrival in the country was announced by his manager, who shared a video of the singer at the airport

Portable, however, caused a stir with the many neck chains and rings on his fingers in the video

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has returned to Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that Portable left Nigeria for a tour in the UK and made headlines after his wife, Ewatomi, was denied a visa to travel with him.

Video of Portable at Lagos airport.

Source: Instagram

During his short stay in the UK, Portable linked up with rapper Skepta, which was a massive career leap for him.

Following his success in the UK, the Street Pop's star manager, Babyluvgram, on Tuesday, December 12, took to her Instagram page to share a video of Portable at the airport in Lagos.

In the clip, the Zazu crooner had multiple neckchains and rings on his fingers. He was also seen giving people money at the airport.

Watch the video Portable's manager shared below:

Netizens react as Portable arrives in Lagos

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

oolaoluwa_t:

"Shey all this iron no come heavy for him neck oga oo."

igbuanabigail__:

"GWR for the only man wey trend from January to December."

being__dreams:

"Portable grace na pro max."

valentina_charles0:

"Pls nobody should say portable is wearing fake ooo look and pass."

karsfabrics.ng:

"I think he didn’t want to put it in his bags to avoid stories that touches Ko ma lo rip portable."

bigbaebybella:

"Make he no sha near magnet."

naturesonwaves:

"Why do black people in general just love chains like slavery...you put all these chains on looking like a wild animal that escaped its leash...and call this fashion..."

pinkbukdopticals:

"Wow...una father don come again."

smart__411:

"We no go hear words again."

Wizkid posts Portable's picture with Skepta

Legit.ng reported that Portable trended online after Wizkid posted him on his Instastory.

Wizkid caused a buzz after reposting a photo of Portable and Skepta, with whom he attended the Brit 2023 award.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Who noticed wizkid has started behaving nice like Davido..."

