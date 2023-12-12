Nigerian singer Wizkid recently stormed Surulere with his bodyguards to share his N100m Christmas gift

In a viral video online, the singer walked through a close as children and adults followed while hailing him

The entourage passed by a young man who looked on unimpressed, and Wizkid had to look back briefly

Many Nigerian celebrities are used to the attention they get outside, especially in the less opulent parts of the country.

Nigerian singer Wizkid visited Surulere to fulfil his promise of giving out N100m on behalf of his late mum.

Netizens react to video of man who didn't see Wizkid Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

As expected, old and young people trooped out to see the singer, hail and follow him about.

As the Ojuelegba crooner passed through a close with his bodyguards and fans trying to keep up with him, they passed by an uninterested young man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He looked on unimpressed as Wizkid and his people passed, and after moving a short distance from him, the singer looked back as if to confirm what he saw.

The man didn't flinch or act surprised to see the singer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

_temiit.ope:

"Wiz sef look back and see say e no send am."

peterboby5:

"That guy na 30BG nothing u can tell me."

posh_tyra:

"Na my type be that guy. I no send anybody."

justlifestyle01:

"The ability not to send anybody papa is necessary."

ms_nma1:

"Someone that is waiting to pack the sand wizzy walked on."

emperor_bolojay:

"Problem pass problem, person wey Dey think how Christmas wan be."

wonderboyodc:

"The guy just respect himself because he knew if he no hold himself hand way go touch am him mind no go touch grand."

Wizkid pays surprise visit to MC Oluomo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Popular NURTW chieftain praised Wizkid glowingly in a post.

This comes after the singer, who stormed Surulere with his N100m Christmas gift, paid the transport boss an unexpected visit.

Oluomo shared clips of the singer in his home and disclosed they had had a dynamic conversation, attesting to his magnetic personality.

Source: Legit.ng