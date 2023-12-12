A trending video of a lady posing with ace Nigerian singer, Wizkid, in Surulere has captured attention on TikTok

The lady linked up with the singer following his mission to distribute N100 million to children in Surulere

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok had different things to say about the duo's meeting

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a video with ace Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, a.k.a Wizkid.

She linked up with the father of four during his recent visit to Surulere to distribute 100 million to kids for Christmas.

Lady links up with Wizkid in Surulere Photo credit: @lizzie_luxury/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wizkid set to splash millions for children

The singer had visited several places in Lagos, giving cash to kids ahead of Christmas celebrations.

During the visit, he met hundreds of fans who were thrilled to see him in person and capture moments with him.

A Nigerian lady with the handle @lizzie_luxury uploaded from her meeting with the singer and called him 'biggest bird'.

Reactions trail video of lady posing with Wizkid

Many individuals flooded the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

@staunchboss1 said:

"Wizkid don learn from the best he don dey drop him pride small small he go soon win 30BG heart."

@thaicash2ogbonna commented:

"This day wizkid dun loyal and gentle. B4 the no born you well see wizkid for trenches like this."

@huncho1513 said:

"Our wizkid just realized say nothing dey this life. He gats enjoy his money and stand strong. Much love Ijoba Wizzy."

@seldagomez said:

"U see that tshirt u wore I want to buy it. Name your price."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng