Wizkid has arrived early in Surulere to fulfill the promise he made of giving out N100m to kids

The singer was accompanied by security men who were surrounding him as he walked shirtless

Money Gee was sighted in the video controlling the crowd following the singer while the singer's sister was also present at the scene

Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, arrived in Surulere early to fulfill the promise he made of donating N100 million to kids in the hood in honor of his late mother.

Recall Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shared his plan to engage in a charitable act as he continued to mourn his late mother Dolapo Morayo Balogun. The singer lost his mother in August 2023.

In the video, the singer was seen walking down the street without wearing a shirt as he was trying to make a call. He was followed by security men who were there to protect him.

Money Gee leads crowd during Wizkid's N100m donation

Money Gee, the guy who honoured Wizkid with a song and got N20million from the singer was seen in the video controlling the crowd that was following the singer.

Wizkid's sister was also present at the place to support his brother. The singer was seen as he climbed a jeep to avoid being harassed by the crowd.

Fans react to the video of Wizkid in the street

Netizens have reacted to the video of Wizkid on the street of Surulere. Here are some of the comments below.

@miz_okikiola:

"Talk and do."

@just_aishah____:

"Owo baba bolu disco oh."

@yvonne.zel:

"I wish Benin no far from Lagos . I for done reach there since."

@carsbloggerrrr:

"Where in Surulere is this, make I wear my slippers enter road sharp."

@omorlogo1:

"Wizkid fans gather here."

@alex_givenchy01:

"Talk and do."

@bella_c_r_u_s_h_:

"I still dey inside keke oo. I Dey come."

@official_beyoung:

"Na only kids u wanna give 100m, can someone message Wizkid say round neck don dey commot for adult neck."

@funnycruise123:

"If you know that Wizkid dash out money than Davido oya give me like."

@adem00re:

"Make una drop full location."

