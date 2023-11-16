Nigerian global music superstar Wizkid trends online as fans celebrate his latest international feat

Wizkid has once again proven why many consider him the leader of the new school of Afrobeat artist

The Afrobeat superstar recently made history as he was crowned the Best International Act by Brazil's most prominent music award show BreakTudo

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, trends online as fans celebrate his latest feat at the Brazilian music award show BreakTudo 2023.

The BreakTudo crowned Wizkid the Best International Music Act of 2023 ahead of several other global superstars like The Weeknd, Sam Smith, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Myke Towers.

Afrobeat superstar Wizkid wins the Best International Act at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards.

Source: Instagram

This award is coming days after Wizkid was snubbed for nominations by the Record Academy Awards, "Grammys".

"Make e use dis one hold body," Fans tease Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the announcement that Wizkid was crowned the Best International Act at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards.

Some have advised the singer to use this as solace over his nomination snub by the Grammys.

However, this isn't the first time Wizkid has been crowned the Best International Act by a foreign music award show.

In 2017, Wiz beat Drake, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Migos, Solange and Sza to win the Best International Act Award at the UK's most prominent black music awards show, MOBO Awards.

See BreakTudo's post announcing Wizzy's win:

Reactions as Wizkid wins Best International Act at BreakTudo Awards

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid's win at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards:

@Rapzyrita1:

"Make them use this one console ham."

@justtruth001:

"Make he use am hold body."

@arrdeyyforyou:

"Dem nominate hin mate for Grammy, he dey win Local awards."

@GarriAddict:

"This man will win forever."

@Archi_ichef:

"Let the new cats fight for grammy."

@Boy_Lankz:

"Congratulationss but if e no be Grammys, e no fit be like Grammys."

@owo_doyin:

"The best of them all. Baba Nla no be your mate."

@Real_jaeflex:

"This man and beating international stars to awards."

@Cfc_optaseun:

"Nigeria always owned them especially those wannabe white."

@kitz1995:

"Plastic awards, Man's now a mid artiste."

Wizkid becomes 1st African artist to bag Brit Billion award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Afrobeats icon Big Wiz became the first African singer to bag the highly coveted BRIT Billion Award.

The BRIT Billion Award is an honourary plaque presented to UK musicians who have received over one billion digital streams.

Wizkid has sold millions of units in the UK, and his albums and songs have received numerous platinum and gold certifications.

Source: Legit.ng