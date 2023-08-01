Afrobeats star Wizkid recently received the BRIT plaque for his tremendous input into the UK music scene

The BRIT Billion Award was given to Wizkid in honour of his record-breaking milestone of one billion streams which had never before been reached by any African artist

On Monday, July 31, the BRIT Awards announced it on their official Twitter page, along with a photo of Wizkid accepting the honour

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Wizkid is the first African singer to get the BRIT Billion Award. The honour is presented to musicians who have received more than one billion digital streams in the UK.

Wizkid has sold millions of units in the UK, and his albums and songs have received numerous platinum and gold certifications.

Fans celebrate Wizkid as he collects Brits awards for one billion UK streams Credit: @brits, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

His Drake duet One Dance, featuring Kyla, is six times platinum and has sold over 3.6 million copies.

Songs like Energy with Skepta and Essence with Tems are among his other platinum-certified tracks.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His collaborations with Drake on "Come Closer" and Beyoncé on Brown Skin Girl are gold-certified tracks.

The UK has awarded gold certification to "Made In Lagos," Wizkid's fourth studio album.

The Brit Award is, however, a notable accomplishment for Wizkid and African music in general.

See the post below:

Wizkid's award sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the way netizens joined the Afrobeats icon to celebrate. See them below:

unlimited_jazzy10:

"Well deserved and even more. Biggest in the game. Wiz daddy of Africa❤️."

laila34harrak:

"The legendary Wizkid the greatest afrobeat ambassador."

thedewgram:

"Thank God I’m on the winning side Big Wiz for life."

tommy_standard:

"Person go just sleep wake up like this, Boom! Another award for Wizkid ."

ybout_awe:

"The guy has come a long way no doubt congratulations to his almighty creator that gave him breath, his parents, his family and his management team."

Onyxcabana:

"Some people be sleeping on how powerful this nicca is….. he a different breed."

promise_youngy:

"Greatest Afrobeats Artist of airtime, if you disagree with me, then prove me wrong, tell me watin wizkid no get for his discography like this . Goat ❤️."

reomtyyy:

"There Dadddy's daddy."

Wizkid delivers magnificent renditions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Concert

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will always be remembered for the cape it put on the history of Afrobeats' dominance.

The Afrobeats icon provided his audience with an electrifying musical experience. Wizkid serenaded the audience with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his status as a global music icon, beginning with his legendary "Superstar" album.

Being the first African artist to perform at the London Stadium has since earned him another honour as a pacesetter in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng