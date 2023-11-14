Nigerian music superstar Rema recently sparked emotions online as he sent a special message to Burna Boy ahead of his show at the O2 Arena

The young Afrobeat star, who the Grammy Awards recently snubbed, sent his gratitude in a comment on Twitter to Burna Boy

Rema noted that the first time he got to perform at the O2 Arena, Burna Boy was the one who gave him the opportunity

Young Afrobeat global superstar Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has stirred emotions online with his recent comment hailing Burna Boy.

The young performer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to thank Burna Boy for being the first person who gave him the opportunity to perform at the O2 Arena.

Young Afrobeat star Rema stirs emotions online as he sends a special message to his senior Burna Boy. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@heisrema

Rema's comments were dropped online minutes before kickstarting his first O2 Arena show.

Rema thanked Burna Boy for being a huge motivation

The Calm Down crooner, who the Grammys Awards recently snubbed despite having a super successful year, noted that Burna Boy has always been a massive inspiration to him.

Read Rema's tweet hailing Burna Boy below:

"Before I get on stage, I want to say a big thank you to @burnaboy for bringing me on stage 2 years ago. Today, it’s my turn to conquer that same stage, and I wish you were here to share this moment with me. Regardless, I’m grateful for the motivation. With love, Rema."

See Rema's tweet below:

Netizens react to Rema's post hailing Burna Boy

See how netizens reacted to Rema's tweet thanking Burna Boy:

@mbakese:

"Go kill it, son!!!Congratulations."

@Winco_3:

"Rema on stage with Burna Boy.You're already the biggest "next" thing. Keep winning champion."

@benny7gg:

"Go conquer that stage tonight. it’s only right, greatness only!"

@gemmanofficial:

"From one New cat to another. New Cats showing love to each other."

@Shawnifee:

"Two giants! We’re here for you!"

@damilola069:

"Two new cats , better than the retired gulf player wizkid Balogun."

@FrankUchenna777:

"It’s heartwarming to see artists like Rema express gratitude and acknowledge the support they’ve received on their journey."

@FrankUchenna777:

"Opportunities given by fellow artists reflects the sense of community and camaraderie within the music industry."

@adxjnr:

"Class act, shine on young champ!"

@JustDirmax:

"Rema is definitely going far, In two years time, He would definitely be bigger than your Favs."

@BongoIdeas:

"Still no grammy nominations to show for your efforts."

Rema outshines Burna Boy, Wizkid & Davido at the 2023 Trace Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Rema's feat at the 2023 maiden Trace Awards in Kigali, Rwanda.

The young Mavin artist made history at the Trace Awards as he picked up multiple gongs ahead of some of his senior colleagues at the show.

Rema's reputation soared more after the show as he showed why many regard him as the future of Afrobeat as he outshines his other senior colleagues.

