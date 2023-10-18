The clip of Davido teasing Ubi Franklin while they were travelling in a private jet has warmed the hearts of fans

In the video, the singer called Ubi his nanny, and he responded that Davido was always disturbing him

While Davido ate, Ubi jokingly told him to increase his salary from $100k to $200k monthly so that he wouldn't sleep in transit again

Music artist David Adeleke, better known as Daviido, has shown that he is a good friend and associate with people around him.

In a clip posted by music executive Ubi Franklin, Davido playfully called Ubi his nanny because he was napping on the flight.

A video posted online by Davido as he catches Ubi Franklin napping during a recent flight on his PJ goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@ubifranklin

Franklin had to challenge the singer jokingly, saying he always disturbs him. He asked for an increment in his salary from $100 to $200; perhaps he wouldn't sleep on duty again.

Davido enjoys his meal while on the flight

In the clip, Davido savoured a delicious meal while Franklin was busy enjoying his short sleep. Fans reacted to how the two playfully chatted with each other without taking offence to the words spoken.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the clip of Davido teasing Ubi Franklin

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido and Ubi Franklin having a warm conversation. Here are some of the comments below.

@santobigger_ladyjustina:

"Even waste bin for davido House no be waste, I too like Obo

@winnietee__event__supplies:

" I love their friendship

@ucee46:

"This kind of nanny I want to dey do ooh infant nanny is my ."

@Anike baby:

"Awww, my baby cute."

@zinna_eke:

"Awww, my baby cute."

@emy_nwa01:

"Jokingly saying what he actually is, but if he is really being paid so much its dope

@worldtourtravelexperience:

"@davido Let’s make it $250,000 ."

@mamabekofoods':

"@davido may this smile last forever. We love seeing you happy."

@marian__o_stephen:

"Them call him all kinds of names because ify , it’s well sha

@sandypreneur's:

"Abeg where can I apply?"

Source: Legit.ng