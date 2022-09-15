Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin was involved in an exchange with a lady who referred to him as Ifeanyi's babysitter

The lady made the statement after Ubi had joined the trending issue concerning the music genre Amapiano’s popularity in Africa

The talent manager’s response to the lady has seen him further dragged by netizens on social media

Popular talent manager and entrepreneur Ubi Franklin was among the Nigerian celebrities who weighed in on the trending issue concerning Amapiano’s popularity in Nigeria and Africa.

The whole drama started after South African producer DJ Marphosa downplayed Davido’s role in making Amapiano popular.

Troll calls Ubi Franklin a clout chaser.

Source: Instagram

Ubi and lady exchange words on Twitter

Joining the conversation, Ubi, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, claimed he was the first to play Amapiano for Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel.

Reacting to Ubi’s tweet, a lady identified as @lizzoinspired dragged the talent manager as she referred to him as Davido’s son Ifeanyi's babysitter and clout chaser.

Not ready to let it slide, Ubi fired back at the lady in a now-deleted tweet as he said her parents made the wrong decision to give birth to her.

See their exchange below:

See Ubi's deleted tweet below:

Internet users react to exchange between Ubi and lady

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mikkytorino:

"E pain am aswr..."

amaka_obodo:

"DIS SAPA PERIOD EVERYBODY JUST DEY PARA! WETIN DEY HAPPEN??"

chu6x:

"Wait a minute…… ifeanyi asin davido son? this pipo nor get joy."

fredycj:

"Kai Naija people get bad mouth."

badboyvinci:

"eyyyy… say em mama and papa born goat."

taurus.bae:

"Woto Woto season!"

akach_me:

"The way people parents de collect online shaa."

ol.uwaseun257

"Ehhh nah nah Ifeanyi Babysitter true true ."

tun_mise_:

"The fact say their parent no dey twitter but their pikin dey let dem collect stray bullet ."

urhoboworldwide_:

"Good for UBI u want to trend knowing fully well Nigerians nor Dey use ur matter play."

Davido drags DJ Maphorisa over Amapiano

Nigerian international artiste and DMW label boss Davido took to social media to drag South African record producer DJ Maphorisa after he downplayed the singer’s role in making Amapiano popular.

A Twitter user identified as Ladyroza001 claimed Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa and turned it into a successful genre across the world.

On seeing the tweet, Davido dragged Maphorisa while adding that the South African DJ had never liked him.

