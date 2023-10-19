Following the tragic death of Davido's friend and PA, Obama DMW, the singer, and Tiwa Savage have stood by his son, Abdul Malik.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, the young boy visited the singers, and they shared adorable moments

Davido called Abdul Malik his son, and they had a light banter over reports the singer got about him

Abdul Malik, son of late Davido's aide Obama DMW, sparked reactions online with his visit to the singer and Tiwa Savage.

The young boy visited Tiwa Savage at her home and made a short video announcing that he was at her house.

Netizens react to video of Obama's son with Tiwa and Davido Photo credit: @manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

A shy Tiwa said 'hi' to the camera, and her only child, Jamil, aka Jam Jam, peeped into the video from behind.

In another clip, Malik walked up to Davido, who seemed to have just arrived at an event in the car and hailed him as his father.

The singer teased the boy about hearing bad reports about him and Malik denied the news as they had a laugh about it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Abdul Malik's video

The clip got netizens commending Tiwa Savage and gushing over how much Malik looks like his late dad.

Read comments below:

maysdessertsng.:

"He's a spitting image of his dad."

oriefynkoroz:

"David too fyn abeg!!! I am shameless around men with dimples"

kingnifsy001__:

"The kind of friends we want to keep In case you are no longer there to look out for ur children. Weldone Tiwa."

wageesther2:

"He’s been a good boy he deserves all the love ❤️"

bisolamila2:

"Looks so much like his father "

o_cashwise:

"He’s in good hands."

princessomosexy55:

"Too much resemblance "

abby_h83:

"God he so looks like his Dad"

iam_nma:

"Why am I smiling sheepishly"

iam_thelmaoti:

"See person wey nincompoops dey hate. This guy is so playful and down to earth."

Davido joins Kizz Daniel's challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido, drew a curtain on Kizz Daniel's viral My G challenge on social media.

The song is about wealth; several people have jumped on it, showing off their expensive possessions.

Davido made his video on his private jet, showing off his vast collection of expensive designer watches.

Source: Legit.ng