Top Nigerian singer, Davido and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, have cried out about a fake Twitter page impersonating Chioma

Taking to their individual Twitter pages, the celebs made it clear that Chioma was not on Twitter as they called out the fake page

Davido and Ubi Franklin’s disclaimer about the fake page soon trended online and raised a series of mixed reactions

Top Nigerian singer, Davido and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, have now taken to social media to call out a Twitter page impersonating Chioma.

Ubi Franklin took to his Twitter page to share a post where he explained that a particular page with a username similar to that of Chioma’s Instagram page is fake and only impersonating her.

He wrote:

“This page is impersonating Chef Chi. Kindly disregard any tweet from this Twitter handle. Thank you.”

See his tweet below:

Davido on the other hand also took to his page to make it clear that Chioma has no Twitter account. He wrote:

“Chioma has no Twitter”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Davido and Ubi Franklin call out fake Twitter page impersonating Chioma

Shortly after Davido and Ubi Franklin posted their disclaimers online, netizens reacted as they wondered if someone had gotten scammed as a result of the fake page. Read some of the comments below:

This tweep noted that the so called fake page is a parody account:

Dr Pengking said he chatted with the wrong Chioma:

This user said Chioma is unavailable:

Jojo tweeted that it seemed someone had been scammed:

This tweep wrote that scammers had been busted:

Damilare reported the account:

This tweep asked for the gist that inspired the disclaimer:

Cypher claimed he sent the wrong Chioma money:

