Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has now responded to critics of him getting a tattoo of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi’s nickname

Ubi was bashed online by actress Bella Ebinum and others after he shared a photo of the tattoo on his arm

The socialite replied his critics and explained that they are pretentious about showing real love so they call it clout

Popular Nigerian socialite, Ubi Franklin, has reacted on social media after people bashed him for getting a tattoo to honour Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi.

Ubi had inked a tattoo of Ifeanyi’s nickname on his arm and it raised reactions from netizens including actress, Bella Ebinum.

Bella had taunted Ubi over the tattoo and noted that he was yet to ink his own son’s name on his arm. She then added that people should try to be rich so others can worship them.

Ubi Franklin explains why he got a tattoo to honour Davido's late son's memory. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial, @davido

Ubi Franklin reacts

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ubi Franklin addressed the backlash he got over the tattoo.

In one post, he explained that opinionated people have little awareness of how they are coming off. According to him, they might have the best intentions but can’t understand that the other party is not happy to hear what they have to say.

Not stopping there, Ubi added that he does not care about how anyone feels on how he has chosen to live his life. He advised naysayers to focus on themselves and leave him and the people he loves out of it.

In a subsequent post, the socialite explained that people are pretentious about showing love so when they see real love, they call it clout.

See screenshots of the now-deleted posts below:

Nigerians react as Ubi Franklin replies critics of his tattoo to honour Ifeanyi’s memory

A number of netizens had mixed feelings about what Ubi had to say. Read some of their comments below:

sharon.chigozirim:

"So you no love your own son"

christaminaj:

"Those who mocked him as the boy’s nanny are still the ones ranting. ‍♀️"

reservedblogger:

"How do you guys think the son would feel when he grows discovering another unrelated child's tattoo on his dad's arm"

cherish_pweetyy:

"Ubi is right ✌️ only if you haven’t bond so good with babies I don’t understand how people think they have a say in other people’s lives cos they see them on sm Leave people alone"

ngo.zee:

"What does he mean real love tho, start with your kids"

abjluxuryhub:

"Uncle now i know ubi really bonded with that child y’all should leave him alone at this point his body is choice."

jerrybills___:

"Even thou! Still not making sense tattooing someone else’s son when you no tattoo ur own son.."

uloodenigbo:

"As long as you were present in his life when he was alive then anything you do now to remember him is valid.. I don’t see it as clout duh."

